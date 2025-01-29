Money Talks, Wealth Whispers : How To Achieve The Latter 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

In a world obsessed with flashy designer labels and obnoxiously loud clothing, true wealth strives to achieve the opposite of this. Wealth doesn’t need to try to be seen or beg for attention, it does it all through its elegance. This is the difference between the ‘old money’ and ‘new money’ aesthetic, a difference that speaks volumes.

Lets delve into how exactly to achieve quiet luxury.

NEUTRAL COLOUR TONES

Wealth has strong associations to neutral colours; beige, brown, black, navy blue, and grey. All these colours produce timeless looks that epitomise class. These colours never go out of style, working with everything; from jeans to blouses to satin dresses. You name it, it works.

The best way to picture it is through the off-duty look of the 90s supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell who loved their neutral tones. These colours create a sense of self-assurance while radiating sophistication.

If you are someone who loves colour, sticking to these tones may feel boring, but the secret is to match neutral tones with pastels such as pastel pink, blue, and green. These colours add that extra sparkle to your outfit, while still coordinating with the neutral colour tones. This chic combination of neutrals and pastels is perfect for spring and summer, giving a modern yet timeless vibe.

INVESTING IN QUALITY PIECES

Quiet luxury isn’t about the need to show off the latest designer piece that only stays in trend for a short period. Instead, invest in stable quality items that last for years; cashmere sweaters, wool coats, silk blouses and dresses. These are all items that are made with the finest materials and subtly exude confidence. Wealth doesn’t need to be the centre of attention, it’s discrete and minimal, radiating a graceful energy.

SUBTLE ACCESSORIES

Accessories can elevate an outfit to a whole other level, but they can just as easily ruin your look. First, establish if gold or silver compliments your skin tones and hues best. From there, pair subtle pieces with each outfit. For example, silver studs or small gold hoop earrings, a vintage watch or a gold bracelet. For handbags, leather is always a timeless material that looks ever so chic. Try to match your bag to the colour tones of your outfit, it complements your outfit like no other.

Never go overboard with your accessories as they take attention away from your outfit and at times can look tacky. Remember; less is always more.

“Money Talks, Wealth Whispers” is not just a common phrase, it is a guide to help you embody authentic wealth and an aura of quiet confidence. Through neutral tones, high-quality pieces and minimal accessories, you can create a wardrobe that embodies quiet luxury.