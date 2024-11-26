HOW TO FIND THE BEST DEALS THIS TRAVEL TUESDAY

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

Everyone knows Black Friday, and everyone loves Black Friday, but arguably Travel Tuesday is slept upon. But what exactly is Travel Tuesday? Travel Tuesday is the Black Friday of the travelling world, with thousands of deals happening across the travel industry globally. In 2024, Travel Tuesday’s official date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Make sure it’s in your diaries; it’s not one to miss.

Since its first appearance in 2017, Travel Tuesday has deals on almost anything you can imagine – flights, hotels, cruises, resorts, and even travel insurance. Anything you’ve been looking for and anywhere you’ve ever wanted to go, that you’ve been putting off because of expense or lack of funds, look it up this Travel Tuesday and see what discounts you end up with.

So, with so many companies’ websites to check and so many possible destinations out there to explore, how do you make the most of Travel Tuesday? Here are some tips and tricks to make the most of the deals and land yourself a budget getaway.

DOWNLOAD HOPPER

Online travel booking app ‘Hopper’ is credited for coining the term ‘Travel Tuesday,’ and therefore they are always a platform that go all out in celebration of their creation. Download the app in the days before December 3rd, keep an eye out for what notable flights drop and put alerts on dream destinations! Last year, Hopper claimed that they had deals on twenty-two thousand flights. This year, Hopper predicts discounts and deals of 15-50%.

Currently, Hopper has “Sale: Dec 3” on their app logo and have trademarked the URL: traveldealtuesday.com, so make sure you check in on their discounts.

USE SKYSCANNER

Everyone’s favourite flight finder, Skyscanner, is arguably the perfect platform to find these discounted flights. My advice would be to utilise the Skyscanner price alerts and set them for any destination that you fancy visiting, therefore, if and when they drop, you can be the first to jump and snag the best deal!

Hundreds of travel companies participate in Travel Tuesday and Skyscanner is the best way to see and compare the best prices without having to have four dozen tabs open and watching your computer fan having a complete meltdown.

If you’re not fussy about a specific time to go or a precise location, an open search is your best friend. Utilise the “Search Everywhere” feature on Skyscanner and see where the reduced flights are. Then set the travel date to “Whole Month” and you will get the best bang for your buck and a brand-new holiday.

LOOK FOR ACCOMODATION & TRAVEL INSURANCE

The fun of Travel Tuesday really is inclusive and unlimited. If you’ve found your dream deal on your desired destination, look for discounted hotels and hostels around where you are landing. Many companies such as Hopper, Skyscanner and Ryanair allow you to book accommodation through them and will likely show you some options. However, do some sleuthing independently, as hundreds of companies such as the Hilton, the Hyatt, the Marriott, Hotels.com, Expedia, and more are offering deals on hotel stays globally.

Also, if you’re in the market for travel insurance, why not look it up this Travel Tuesday? Whilst less insurance companies target Travel Tuesday over Black Friday, several companies, especially those that specialise in travel insurance, still put on flash sales for those looking around this time.

PROMO CODES

On top of the regular discounts, promo codes can help make your flights even more affordable. Promo code and voucher websites like Honey and Piggy will be collecting them so it is definitely worth adding them to your browser if you’re looking for an extra boost on your deal. Additionally, websites such as JetBlue, Booking.com, Expedia and Trip.com are offering their own promos if you make or have accounts with them on Travel Tuesday.

DON’T HAVE ANYONE TO GO WITH?

If you don’t have anyone to go with and you don’t want to brave solo travel, it’s no issue, group travel is included in the excitement. Famous group tour companies such as Contiki, IntroTravel, TruTravels, Kiwi Experience, Gals Who Travel, G Adventures, Intrepid Travel and many more group tours have either Black Friday or Travel Tuesday deals that are worth checking out and could be your introduction to new destinations. These companies come highly rated, reviewed and recommended. They explore and operate all over the world, from Asia to South America to Europe to Africa. Best of all, they provide the friends and the itinerary, you just show up with your bag.

Finally, it is important to note that most airlines start to roll out their best travel deals on Monday night, so they are there waiting for the keen beans who wake up early Tuesday morning. As the day goes on and the deals sell out, they show you the next best discounts and so forth until all the deals are sold out or the day is over. Additionally, some companies still traditionally target Black Friday over Travel Tuesday, but a quick google search on whether they have participated in Travel Tuesday before will help you recognise if their Black Friday deal is the best offer you’re going to find.

Good Luck and Happy Travels!