Eldest Daughter Club x Love, Bonito: Celebrating Eldest Daughters and Fashion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

The ‘Eldest Daughter Club x Love, Bonito’ was a powerful and groundbreaking collaboration between two powerful forces in fashion and social empowerment. It united the founder of the Eldest Daughter Club, Sherri Lu and the renowned Singaporean fashion brand Love, Bonito. This event took place in New York City and offered a space for eldest daughters to come together, celebrate and connect. A special emphasis for eldest daughter from immigrant families such as Sherri Lu herself, creating a space where they can share their experiences, embrace the challenges they faced and create a sense of community.

Sherri Lu’s background as the eldest daughter of immigrant parents has inspired her to cultivate environment that recognise and validate overlooked experiences and struggles. With over 235,000 followers on Instagram, the Eldest Daughter Club is more than just an online platform – it’s a community, a sisterhood that is cherished by many. One individual expressed, “I felt so seen for the first time” a feeling that signifies the importance of such platforms.

The Eldest Daughter Club provides a combination of in-person, online meetings and mental health advice. This space allows other eldest daughters to discuss the immense pressures they face, the need to be perfect, overachieving and the importance of setting healthy boundaries. A vital part of self-care that a large number of eldest daughters find difficult as a result of their sense of responsibility. This community has become healing space and has transformed the lives of many women by offering mental health support, empowering conversations, and providing a sense of belonging, helping them approach the challenges of their roles with confidence and strength.

Love, Bonito, the fashion powerhouse from Singapore driving the collaboration, has always been committed to uplifting women. With its brand ethos being to support and empower women, especially those who have been overlooked by the fashion industry , this partnership with the Eldest Daughter Club is a true reflection of this. This collaboration goes beyond surface level fashion; it has brought to light the expectations of eldest daughters, and for those of immigrant families – the expectation of honouring their cultural views whilst becoming their own in a Western society that commonly hold differing customs.

As a someone who also identifies with this cohort, this event had a profound impact on me. The intersection between fashion and the social empowerment overlooked women is not something that is commonly seen. It was rather refreshing to see brands such as Love, Bonito leveraged their platform to zoom in on the distinct adversities of eldest daughters. The event created a space for open dialogue, while also shedding light on the untold experiences of those who bear the burden of family expectations while trying to forge their own path.

With terms such as ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ being brought to light, this collaboration is just the beginning . Bringing together fashion and the social empowerment of eldest daughters; a niche the fashion world has not provided thus far. Love, Bonito has opened the door for more events like this, and I, for one, cannot wait for more events like these to come.

Sincerely,

Fashion xo