Colour Psychology: The Secret Knowledge You’ve Been Missing Your Entire Life 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

The way I see it, colour psychology is game changing. You hold the power to influence another person’s mood and behaviour, through the colour of your clothing.

Disclaimer – though this information can be a helpful guide, you don’t need these colours to ‘wow’ people; as cliche as it sounds, you are enough just as you are. If someone doesn’t like that, then they are not meant for you.

Radiant Red

It has been known for as long as time, the colour red holds its own form of power. Red represents power, danger, lust, magnetism, and, of course, love. Studies have found that red increases one’s heart rate and excitement (Modi et al.,2019). This colour holds attention on its own – think of red as the queen of all colours, the femme fatale if you will. You want to walk into a room and never be forgotten? Red is your answer. Just be careful not to wear too much red , this can have the opposite effect and instil fear instead.

Pretty in Pink

Ah yes, pink, the colour of Barbie, Mean Girls, and femininity. The pink princess provides a sense of sweetness and warmth, whilst still emphasis one’s beauty. More specifically pastel pink is the colour to be worn to produce these desired effects, this is perfect to do so on a second dates, family gatherings, or any time you would like to give a welcoming energy. I’m afraid hot pink is not effective as pastel pink due to its intensity, which is not a good thing in this case.

Bold Blue

Blue is a colour linked to trust, responsibility and honesty. This colour embodies a responsible person, who, let’s face it; has it together! This is exactly why this colour is perfect for a job interview, professional events or presentations; it exudes quiet confidence.

This, my darlings, is just a glance into the intriguing world of colour psychology. Though other colours also play different role, these three colours most certainly have the most impact.

After all, knowledge is power.

Sincerely,

Fashion xo