Best Solo Date Destinations In and Around Exeter!

With Valentines looming, who says dates are just for couples? Treat yourself with some Me time this Valentines season as solo-dating is incredibly important regardless of whether you are in a relationship or not!

Sociologist and psychosexual physiotherapist Jordan Dixon said in an interview with British GQ that “Dedicated romantic time with ourselves can potentially help us to cultivate a more compassionate witness within ourselves and befriend ourselves”.

Solo dating can increase self-confidence and self-respect – empowering you to make your own decisions that are best for you without considering anyone else’s opinions or judgements. If solo-dating is a new concept for you or if you are in need for some more solo date ideas, here are some places in and around Exeter that promise an excellent time by yourself.

1. Coffee and Chill at independent Cafes

Exeter had an incredible variety of independent cafes that are perfect for some Me time. Cafes are perfect to people watch, catch up on work, journal, read a book and so much more! Cafes such as Artigianos, The Sunset society and The Undergrad are perfect locations to enjoy an amazing coffee and a productive study session – offering a cosy but super productive atmosphere. If a cosy and relaxing atmosphere is more what you are looking for then Coffee #1 in Princesshay or The tiny tasting room near the cathedral may be best for you!

2. Explore Art and Culture at the RAMM

The royal Albert memorial museum is a perfect location for a solo date. The RAMM is located on Queen Street near Exeter central train station and holds diverse collections of artifacts in areas such as zoology, anthropology, fine art and geology. They currently have a special exhibition on until the 23rd of February that explores Dartmoor and it’s wonderful landscape – it’s definitely one to check out before it closes!

3. Take yourself on a book shop crawl!

If you’re already a book worm or want to start reading more, Exeter is a UNESCO city of literature and has a lot to offer from mainstream bookshops to independent book shops and second hand. If you love discovering new and independent book shops, then make sure to check out Bookbag just off Fore Street and Book cycle on West Street. Independent book shops are fabulous places to find hidden gems and often host events from people in the creative writing and publishing industries! If you’re looking to buy books but you’re on a tight budget, Oxfam books on South Street have a fabulous collection of second-hand books available to purchase as well as collections of rare second-hand books for the book lovers out there.

4. Take a trip outside of the city

Destinations such as Exmouth, Dartmoor and Dawlish offer incredible scenery and the opportunity for adventure. The beaches around Exeter are easily accessible by train and is a brilliant location to take walks and escape the city air. University societies such as Exsoc and the Outofdoors walking society often offer trips to Dartmoor and surrounding areas, so make sure to keep an eye out if a Hiking solo date is on your radar.

Taking time for yourself isn’t selfish – it’s self-care. These spots in and around Exeter guarantee a good time so get planning your next solo trip and take care of yourself this Valentine’s season!!