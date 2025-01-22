The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter.

What is a micro trend?

TrendBible defines a Micro Trend as a niche consumer trend which has a shorter life span than Macro Trends. They are rather specific, generally focused on a particular aesthetic, style of item, and/or print, and today are usually made popular on social media, specifically TikTok. Think the green House of Sunny dress, bucket hats, and cow print during the pandemic. They become immediately, insanely popular and go viral, but suddenly stop trending just as quickly, inevitably discarded and left in an ever-growing mass grave of past trends.

The problems with micro trends

The speed at which micro trends become deemed ‘uncool’ means that there is often lots of clothing being sent to landfill and charity shops becoming overrun with unwanted micro trends. This is a topic for a whole other article, but it’s important to bear in mind throughout this piece that buying into every micro trend is massively harmful to the environment, and it’s better to only purchase clothes you think you will actually wear beyond the time it is ‘trending’.

With that being said, here is a breakdown of some of the micro trends of 2024, and my predictions on which ones will stand the test of time, which will become forgotten this year, and which should never have been trending in the first place.

The Trendy

I’m counting trendy micro trends as fun, great fads which are generally cute and stylish. For many, some of these will become timeless staples in their wardrobe, but they come across very reflective of 2024, and therefore I can’t see them standing the test of time.

Skinny scarves

The return of the skinny scarf this year was surprising, but certainly not unwelcome. Following Isabel Horsfield’s fantastic article on skinny scarves, they have been massively on my radar. I especially love stripy ones, and think they add a fun, vibrant component to an outfit. However, they serve no practical purpose, and unless they really fit with someone’s personal style, I cant see this being worn en-masse for years to come.

Flag jumpers

The Ralph Lauren flag jumper was definitely a staple this year, especially for the Exeter girls. Countless companies made dupes – I have one myself from Hollister, and have seen others in places like Primark and Superdry. They’re very cute and go with so many different jeans, trousers, and skirts. But, whilst I love my flag jumper and wear it all the time, I don’t see them as a timeless, staple wardrobe piece because they are so synonymous of 2024, and I have a feeling we will look back on them with critical eyes.

Ganni top

My final ‘trendy’ trend of 2024 is the tie-up Ganni top. This is an item I could not escape on my Instagram reels and TikTok For You Page this summer, with countless users sharing their black, white, and even leopard variants of the Ganni top and cheaper alternatives. This top is stylish, elegant, and definitely a pretty piece. However, another viral top will inevitably fly to the top of everyone’s wishlists, and the Ganni top, as graceful as it is, will be long-forgotten.

The Timeless

These timeless items are pieces I think will continue to be popular indefinitely because of their versatility and compatibility with so many outfit combinations and variants.

Quilted jackets

Zara’s quilted jacket seemed to be THE jacket for 2024. Everyone and their mum seems to have this, and of course it was on my Christmas wishlist too. It’s fairly simple and basic, but so practical and effortlessly stylish. I think the basic colours like black, grey, white, and green are practical, reliable neutrals, but I’ve seen fun florals and bright colour variations from other brands which are simply gorgeous and can blend seamlessly with many people’s colourful personal styles. I can definitely see quilted jackets being worn year after year, both as a practical way to stay warm and as a timeless fashion statement.

Leopard print

I am definitely a leopard print lover. Leopard print has seen resurgences every few decades, and for good reason. A statement leopard print piece not only adds a fun pop of colour to an outfit, but can also add an interesting texture, particularly for fluffy coats and jackets. I’m not so much of a fan of leopard print jeans, but items like scarves, jackets, and even nails just look so cool and can really spruce up an outfit.

Adidas shoes

The craze for Adidas Sambas and Spezials from late 2023 to spring 2024 was like no other. Every shoe store seemed to be out of stock for these shoes, and everyone was desperate to get their hands on some (myself included). I think these shoes are well worth the hype. They’re comfy, practical, and come in so many colour variants that there is bound to be an option for everyone, making them easy to wear indefinitely, particularly for streetwear styles and more sporty outfits. Although Rishi Sunak sporting a pair of sambas during an interview at Downing Street in April may have killed the mood slightly, if my many hours of people-watching on campus is anything to go by, Adidas trainers seem to be here to stay.

The Disgraceful

These are my least favourite trends of the year and those which, in my opinion, just should not have ever been trending.

Tabis

Tabis may be an online trend – I’ve never actually seen anyone wearing these in person – but I despise them nonetheless. They look uncomfortable, painful, and honestly a little bit weird (no offence to any Tabi-wearers). The thought of my toes being separated like that makes me feel queasy, and I can’t picture any occasion where these would be the best shoes to wear.

Ballet flats

Sticking with the shoe theme, ballet flats (and ballet-core more generally) are absolutely not for me. As someone who values practicality and walks pretty much everywhere, I can’t really imagine any situation where ballet flats would be an appropriate choice. Because of their impracticality, I can’t see them being a trend beyond 2024. Beyond this, I just think ballet flats look bad and are hard to pair with other clothes, particularly bulky, baggy items like jeans which completely swallow them.

Jorts

My final disgraceful micro trend of 2024 has to be jorts. Specifically, the knee- and calf-length baggy ones. I can definitely respect mom-style denim shorts, and wear full-length jeans pretty much every day, but these awkward, mid-length jorts which dominated Pinterest and TikTok over the summer are clunky and awkward to style, and I can envisage many of us looking back on them with regret.

This article is not meant to shame anybody’s fashion choices or critique their outfits. These are just my personal opinions on the good, the bad, and the ugly trends of 2024. If you love certain items, whether they are trending or not, wear them! Don’t let TikTok’s perception of what is cool or fashionable shape your wardrobe.