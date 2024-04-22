What’s in my bag when I go out?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
- Chapstick – Absolute must wherever I go! I love the Aquaphor chapstick as well as the Eos Vanilla!
- Lip Gloss and Oil – I also love a good lip gloss! A girl’s gotta have her lip care! For brands, I am obsessed with the Elf Lip Oil as well as the Nyx fat lip Oil!
- Phone Charger – Somehow my phone is always dying so I always bring a charger with me just in case!
- Gum – I love a good fruity gum and sometimes I just need a good piece of gum! I very much love trident gum or extra mint gum!
- Mini Perfumes – I always need to smell good so I bring with me little travel perfumes; typically with a sweet scent like vanilla!
- Hand Sanitizer – This is actually a must because germs are a no-no! I love the Bath and Body Works hand sanitizer; it smells so good and makes my skin feel so fresh!
- Headphones – I listen to music 24/7 so you best believe I will be bringing my airpods whenever I go out!
- Eyeglass Cleaner – Now this must be a little silly but glasses girls will understand that sometimes throughout the day you just gotta clean your glasses at the most random times and places so I will always have a cleaner with me!
- Deodorant – This is also a must as you can see I love little toiletries but for deodorant, I love anything Dove as well as Native!