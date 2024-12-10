My Tip For Nailing Those Gifts For Your Friends and Family This Holiday Season!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

Getting holiday gifts for friends and family can be difficult, but here are some basic gifts that can apply to a lot of people in your life!

One of my favorite gifts to get for my friends and family is a basket of essentials from Target. They sell very cute woven baskets that you can put some face masks, makeup, and something you know they will like in. I also like to add a little note to make it even more personal.

Being in college, an easy gift to get everyone in your life is some college merch! Though it can get expensive, there are good deals on Black Friday to get college merchandise from the bookstore so you can represent your favorite student!

It’s also important to listen to your friends and family and see if they mention anything they might want. For example, my sister mentioned that she wanted an Owala, so I ordered one that day. Being attentive to what your friends and family talk about will help you get amazing gifts that they will love!

No matter what you get them, they will appreciate the gift, but it always feels good to get someone a gift you know they will really love! Good luck shopping!