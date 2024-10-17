If you’re anything like me, you love a good trip to the movie theater from the potent scent of fresh buttered popcorn, to the large cup of blue raspberry ICEE all the way to the flashing neon lights. Bonus points if the theater has those comfortable reclining chairs! In a world of digital streaming trips to the theaters are becoming fewer and farther between, but with only three months remaining in the month of 2024, movie producers are seeking to thrill movie-goers around the world. Here are my top 5 movies scheduled to be released to theaters before the start of 2025.
- Terrifier 3
-
While this gory series is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, I personally enjoy a good mindless, horror movie especially during the October spooky season. The franchise follows a psychotic killer clown by the name of Art and it features a plethora of jump scares, splatter scenes, and horrifyingly creative methods of torture. Suffice it to say it is certainly a disturbing watch. But what the series lacks in intellectual development and sophistication of narrative elements, it makes up for with pure entertainment and fright. Scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024 Terrifier 3 is sure to keep horror fans up this coming Halloween night.
- Mufasa: The Lion King
-
The highly loved Disney’s The Lion King will be back in an entirely new capacity on December 20, 2024! Following the live-action CGI enhanced remake of the classic film back in 2019, this sequel is set to explore the legendary history of the former King Mufasa while introducing viewers to the newest cub of the pack—Simba’s daughter Kiara. Sure to be a feel-good family friendly film, Mufasa: The Lion King will certainly be a nostalgic watch.
- Wicked
-
Pop Star Ariana Grande takes to the big screen in this two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. Trying out her role as Glinda the Good Witch, Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, revived the modern classic. For Wizard of Oz fans, Broadway fanatics, or simply movie-goers looking for a fun fantasy experience, the first installment of this new Universal production is sure to wow. Mark your calendars for the film to premiere in theaters on November 22, 2024.
- Joker: Folie á Deux
-
In second place in release anticipation comes a new installment to the Joker franchise. Featuring the beloved Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck (aka the Joker) and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, this movie follows Fleck, a mental hospital patient, as he awaits his trial and meets the love of his life. With a top-tier cast, a substantial fandom of avid followers, and a two-hundred million dollar budget, Joker: Folie á Deux is expected to be a box-office hit! On October 4 the movie will be introduced to the public through local theaters.
- Moana 2
-
Finally, the movie I am personally the MOST excited for is: Moana 2. Moana is a Disney film that successfully capitalized on everything good the generational organization has to offer. From an amazing cast featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an unforgettable playlist, and an enthralling storyline with great plot structure, the first Moana movie knocked it out of the park. While the sequel is under a lot of pressure from fans to live up to its predecessors’ glory, it is also a source of great excitement for children and adults alike. Only available in theaters on November 27, 2024, I certainly will not be missing the chance to explore the sea with Moana and Maui on the big screen!