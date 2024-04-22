Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
There’s Starbucks Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cold Brew at Target??

Lucy Kratman
As a coffee girl, I’m constantly trying to find a way to save money on coffee. I recently discovered Starbucks Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cold Brew at Target and I was blown away! I was really excited to see an affordable alternative to a regular Starbucks drink – $7 for multiple servings of Starbucks? Sign me up!

Overall, I’m super excited to buy this product again! It lasted me just over a week and stayed fresh and yummy! It didn’t taste bitter which made me want it again and again! Definitely check out this delicious drink.

