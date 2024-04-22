There’s Starbucks Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cold Brew at Target??

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

As a coffee girl, I’m constantly trying to find a way to save money on coffee. I recently discovered Starbucks Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cold Brew at Target and I was blown away! I was really excited to see an affordable alternative to a regular Starbucks drink – $7 for multiple servings of Starbucks? Sign me up!

Overall, I’m super excited to buy this product again! It lasted me just over a week and stayed fresh and yummy! It didn’t taste bitter which made me want it again and again! Definitely check out this delicious drink.