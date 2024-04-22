The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first listened to the first episode of my friends, Catherine and Vanessa’s, podcast “Roommate Rewind”, I was immediately drawn to their fun and engaging stories because of their relatability and spark. I sometimes struggle with the idea of a podcast because to me, there aren’t many topics that I could devote an hour to listening to. But Roommate Rewind never lost my interest – it was made even better hearing them refer to Endicott’s social life!

Roommate Rewind felt very conversational. I enjoyed the plethora of topics they chose like pop culture, how they met, etc. I truly feel that this podcast is the next big thing – I feel so grateful to know them and watch their hard work pay off! I would recommend this podcast to anyone looking for entertaining, cute, and silly stories about two girls just trying to get through college!