When I first listened to the first episode of my friends, Catherine and Vanessa’s, podcast “Roommate Rewind”, I was immediately drawn to their fun and engaging stories because of their relatability and spark. I sometimes struggle with the idea of a podcast because to me, there aren’t many topics that I could devote an hour to listening to. But Roommate Rewind never lost my interest – it was made even better hearing them refer to Endicott’s social life!

Roommate Rewind felt very conversational. I enjoyed the plethora of topics they chose like pop culture, how they met, etc. I truly feel that this podcast is the next big thing – I feel so grateful to know them and watch their hard work pay off! I would recommend this podcast to anyone looking for entertaining, cute, and silly stories about two girls just trying to get through college!

Lucy Kratman

Endicott '26

Hi everyone! My name is Lucy and I'm a sophomore Marketing/Communications major at Endicott! I love everything british - Harry Styles included. Enjoy my articles!!