Happy November!

The true shift of Autumn is upon us after the warmest Hallo-weekend in history here in New England. Hopefully, all of you had the safest time and enjoyed all there was to offer!

As a female author, my favorite things to do at this point to avoid the cold is to huddle up inside in a Taylor Swift cardigan with a piping hot mug of cocoa and a book. However, for all of you authors out there, you know what time it is: NaNoWriMo! It’s time for us to strap ourselves to our chairs and get our creative juices flowing, preparing to write a novel by the end of the month. Personally, I’ve been occupied with poetry for one of my senior-level courses as I prepare for a fast-track graduation, but I have many novels sitting on the back-burner that I would be happy to revisit!

In case you’re interested and have no idea what I’m talking about, NaNoWriMo is National Novel Writing Month where the goal is for authors to complete a 50k word manuscript within the entire mont of November. if you’re all on board for the task, here is the website to help propel your dreams: https://nanowrimo.org/

For all of you other authors, get your best cardigan and a hot beverage, and get writing! November has already begun and we’ve got a lot of work to do.

Happy Writing!