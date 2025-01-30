The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

I was lucky enough to be able to go to a Niall Horan concert this summer. My good friend and I traveled to Connecticut and saw Niall in Bridgeport. Niall is currently touring his third studio album called The Show. He began touring in February and will end the tour in October.

My friend and I arrived at the Hartford Healthcare Center right when the opening act, Del Water Gap was starting his set. I had not heard of Del Water Gap before but I was pleasantly surprised and I enjoyed his set.

Then, Niall finally came out and I was so excited! His stage presence is amazing! He has so much energy and you can tell he loves to perform. Right next to the amphitheater there was a train track, while that is definitely not the best spot for a train to go by, many passed by and you could hear the whistle. While Niall was singing one of his slower songs You Could Start a Cult, he abruptly stopped and laughed, he said that all he could hear in his ear piece was the train!! He was finally able to sing the song and when he was able to move on to the next song he made a rude gesture at the train as it passed by. While the train was definitely annoying it added some funny moments to the show and therefore I am willing to forgive it. My favorite part of the show was when Niall did a little acoustic set, he got out his acoustic guitar and sat on stool and played a couple of songs. It felt really personal, like he was only playing for a small number of people and he played Night Changes by One Direction which was definitely the highlight of the night for me. Overall it was a very good night! I had so much fun! I liked that he played his slower songs and his more upbeat songs so that there were slower moments during the show. Niall is definitely one of my favorite artists and I would absolutely recommend going to one of his shows if you have the chance!

The Show Live on Tour Setlist (Bridgeport, CT – June 18th)

Nice to Meet Ya Small Talk/ Edge of Seventeen On a Night Like Tonight On The Loose The Show Never Grow Up Save My Life Black and White Flicker (acoustic) Night Changes (acoustic) This Town (acoustic) You Could Start a Cult (acoustic) Heaven If You Leave Me Fire Away Meltdown Mirrors Still

Encore