Everyone learns differently, but these are some strategies that work for me. Maybe they will work for you!
- Rewrite your notes and start with the topics you have trouble with
- Type out a study guide (use example questions, images, etc.)
- Take a look at the textbook for your class it might present the information in a different way
- Watch videos on topics you don’t understand and follow along with your notes
- Record your lectures and listen to them again while reviewing your notes (add in additional thoughts as you go)
- Make flashcards and have someone quiz you with them
- Read through your notes and highlight the things you do not understand so you know where to begin studying
- Try studying in different spaces or with friends
- Bring snacks and drinks so you can stay focused