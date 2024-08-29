Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Everyone learns differently, but these are some strategies that work for me. Maybe they will work for you!

  • Rewrite your notes and start with the topics you have trouble with
  • Type out a study guide (use example questions, images, etc.)
  • Take a look at the textbook for your class it might present the information in a different way
  • Watch videos on topics you don’t understand and follow along with your notes
  • Record your lectures and listen to them again while reviewing your notes (add in additional thoughts as you go)
  • Make flashcards and have someone quiz you with them
  • Read through your notes and highlight the things you do not understand so you know where to begin studying
  • Try studying in different spaces or with friends 
  • Bring snacks and drinks so you can stay focused
