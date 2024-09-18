Fall/Winter Is the Superior Time of Year. Here’s the Top 4 Reasons Why.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

HALLOWTHANKHANUKMAS

ITS THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR!!!!! I’m not sure about you, but the endless holiday season is my fav! Spooky season, the leaves, the color changes, the Thanksgiving food, the family, the cold, the hot cocoa, the trees, the gifts, etc. It’s all just so fun!

THE OUTFITS

Ok, don’t get me wrong, I love summer. However, the outfits in winter? SUPERIOR. Let’s be real. A cute, comfy, and warm sweater, with a cute pair of jeans, your favorite pair of sneakers/boots, and some cute matching jewelry. SO CUTE AND COMFY.

THE DRINKS

I feel that this is self-explanatory, but I’ll explain anyway. Pumpkin spice lattes, peppermint mocha cold brew, hot chocolate, apple cider, etc. UGH SO GOOD.

THE WEATHER