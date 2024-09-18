Fall/Winter Is the Superior Time of Year. Here’s the Top 4 Reasons Why.

HALLOWTHANKHANUKMAS
ITS THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR!!!!! I’m not sure about you, but the endless holiday season is my fav! Spooky season, the leaves, the color changes, the Thanksgiving food, the family, the cold, the hot cocoa, the trees, the gifts, etc. It’s all just so fun!
THE OUTFITS
Ok, don’t get me wrong, I love summer. However, the outfits in winter? SUPERIOR. Let’s be real. A cute, comfy, and warm sweater, with a cute pair of jeans, your favorite pair of sneakers/boots, and some cute matching jewelry. SO CUTE AND COMFY.
THE DRINKS
I feel that this is self-explanatory, but I’ll explain anyway. Pumpkin spice lattes, peppermint mocha cold brew, hot chocolate, apple cider, etc. UGH SO GOOD.
THE WEATHER
Ok, I feel like we can all agree, the biggest downside about the summer is the heat. I’m sorry, I just can’t do it. I just love the chill of fall and winter because I can wear my comfy sweatpants, hoodies, and boots. Also, curly girls know that summer is the worst season for our hair because omg the frizz. Fall and winter just allow me to straighten my hair without the fear of it getting poofy immediately. Lastly, I can wear a full beat without it melting off by the time I get to class.