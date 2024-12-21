The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

Ariana Grande 6-piece mini coffret gift set

This set is $52 and comes with 6 of Ariana’s perfumes. I think this is a great deal because she makes amazing perfumes, and you can try them all for the cost that is less than one full size!

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Icons

Charlotte Tilbury has gotten so popular recently, and it is one of the very high end makeup brands. This set is $59, but it comes with the pillowtalk lip liner and lipstick, a creamy eyeshadow, and a beauty light wand. I think it is a good deal if you are interested in trying the Charlotte Tilbury products.

Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set

You can’t go wrong with Sol De Janeiro! This comes with a body wash, body cream, and perfume mist all for $32! They have amazing scents and are so practical to have.

First Aid Beauty Moisturized on the Mountain Gift Set

This set comes with a pure skin face cleanser, ultra repair cream, facial radiance pads, and hydrating eye cream for $49. I use their ultra repair cream and I love it, so I think this would be a great present for anyone who likes skin care!

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Sparks Fly Nail Polish Gift Set

I think these nail polishes are a great addition for everyone to have. It comes with red, green, and white, with holographic and glitter finishes to have great holiday nails. It retails for $26.49!