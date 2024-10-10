The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week, I went to a screening of the documentary, Where Olive Trees Weep. The documentary is about the ongoing issues in Palestine. The people in the documentary were Palestinians. Some of them had actually been arrested and many were sent to concentration camps. It was nice hearing from someone who went through the difficulties that arose.

The music had a depressing feel to it, which adds a lot to the mood of the documentary. The visuals were really raw and honest. I could tell from the voices of the people that this was not something that could be taken lightly.This documentary reminded me of YouTube ads I have seen of people in Gaza asking for help. After seeing Where Olive Trees Weep and reflecting on what I saw, I started to feel bad for not contributing as much as I am able to. The voices of the protests reminded me of the Black Lives Matter movement. The fact that there were police involved and arrests for people making their voices heard is very upsetting. I think everyone should have a right to speak for their rights, safety, and independence.