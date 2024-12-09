This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

If you are anything like me, then you fall in and out of the habit of reading. A few times a year I do what I call a “book binge”, and I hyperfixate on reading as many books as possible over the course of a few weeks. So, here is what I’ve read on my recent binge and what I thought of each pick.

Suicide Notes by Micheal Thomas Ford: Four stars

One common theme that you will see throughout my reading is that I always love a good YA fiction novel. While this story did not disappoint, if you are looking for a lighthearted novel during this holiday season, this book would not be for you. Suicide Notes followed a 15-year-old boy, Jeff, following his suicide attempt and the 45 days that followed in a psychiatric ward. This story is told from the perceptive of Jeff and follows him throughout his daily activities, conversations with other patients, and his therapy sessions. Throughout the 45 days Jeff begins to find himself again and understand the events leading up to his attempt. This novel delivers an overall message of resilience and it left a meaningful impression on me.

Holiday Hideaway by Mary Kay Andrews: Four stars

This holiday short story did exactly what I was hoping and put me right into the holiday mood. With this being the first short story I have ever read, I was not quite sure what to expect. This lighthearted, humorous story follows recently single, Tilly Farriday, as she is squatting in one of her vacation rentals. That is until the homeowner’s grandson, George Holloway, comes to sell the house and the story turns into a game of hide-and-seek. This short and sweet review goes perfectly for this book that I recommend during this holiday season.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides: Four stars

This is a book that has been on my TBR list for a few years now. After finally reading it, I have to say, I am disappointed. For those who are not familiar, this novel follows a woman who is accused of killing her husband and is then placed in a psychiatric facility, butgoes silent immediately following her husband’s death. The story is told from the perspective of the psychotherapist who is on her case and is determined to cure her. It follows both the life of the psychotherapist and refers to the diary of the patient all the way until the end of the book when readers are hit with a shocking ending. While this book is good and is worth the read, I cannot say it is worth the hype.

The Words We Keep by Erin Stewart: Four stars

Another YA fiction off the list, and this one was everything I hoped for. This book beautifully illustrates the story of a teenage girl who feels like she must hold it all together. While exploring the complexities that come along with mental health challenges, focusing on anxiety and depression, it also illustrates the healing powers of writing and art. Addressing both the mental health stigma but also the power of connection, the heartfelt ending assures the reader that everything will be okay.

Bright lights, Big Christmas by Mary Kay Andrews: Did not finish

Ending my week off with a Christmas romance is my idea of perfection, and after reading Andrews short story, I knew I needed more. Despite the heartwarming story that is told, the week ended before I lost steam before I had the chance to finish. Set during Christmas in New York this book is perfect for the holiday season, and I look forward to finishing it one day.

Seven days. 4.5 books. 1,210 pages. This felt like a successful week of reading, but now it’s time for finals.