Two Years of Stick Season: How Noah Kahan Has Destigmatized Mental Health

If you were to have attended Noah Kahan’s recent Stick Season tour you would have heard him open one of his most popular songs “Growing Sideways” by saying, “This song is about therapy”. This song is a member of the media breaking Stick Season album that just celebrated its two-year anniversary on October 14th. This album that now has been triple released contains 21 tracks that all pay respects to the troubles that come along with growing up in New England. Since this release many fans have expressed that the vulnerability expressed in this album has helped them express their own emotions and difficulties. Kahan is aware of the impact that his music has on fans; to continue this support, he founded The Busyhead Project. The Bushyhead Project was established in 2023 and is a non-profit mental health foundation that provides resources and seeks to reduce the stigma often attached to mental health issues. A portion of proceeds from all of his shows on tour were donated to local mental health organizations. Kahn’s two sold out nights at Fenway Park sponsored the following: Hannah’s House, Shine Initiative, KyleCares, Connor’s Climb Foundation, and The Yellow Tulip Project. This is just scratching the surface of what Noah Kahan has done to connect with his fanbase and support his community.

While the tone of Kahan’s music is not always get up and dance, it was written in a way to connect those who are going through similar experiences. The first version of this album was written during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lyrics emphasize the anxiety that occurs when realizing that either everything, or nothing has changed. The songs portray the time of year in-between the falling of the leaves and the first snow, also known as “Stick Season”. He explores the emotions, challenges, and seasonal depression that come along with this time of year. While this album was written with New England in mind, international individuals have expressed that these songs still have meaning to them.

“Call Your Mom” that was released in Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) illustrates a raw, personal moment for him. There is no way to describe this song that would do more justice than Kahan’s words himself. Kahan stated, “‘Call Your Mom’” is about being there for someone you love when they can no longer be there for themselves. It’s the desperate attempt to show someone the light they cannot see in themselves and to save them by any means necessary.” The theme of mental health struggles and suicidal ideation has allowed many listeners to connect with the lyrics; even empowering some to share their own stories. The lyrics “I’ll call your mom” is to remind listeners that they are not alone, and that there is always somebody willing to listen. While this song highlights supporting your family and friends, Kahan also empathizes with the need for professional support. Many have described this song as a lifeline, saving them from their own inner thoughts. Although Kahan had previously produced this album without “Call Your Mom”, this song brought a whole new light to his music.

Many Noah Kahan fans have their own personal songs that resonate with them from his discography. “You’re Gonna Go Far” was released during my junior year of high school. Throughout the next year and a half of the process of applying for college, graduating high school, and moving to Boston, this song was a constant in my life. The lyrics “So, pack up your car, put a hand on your heart, say whatever you feel, be wherever you are…we ain’t angry at you, love, we’ll be waitin for you, love” is encouraging the listener to follow their dreams, and know that what they are leaving behind will still be there when they get back. This song provides comfort and security for those going through life transitions, big or small.

Outside of his songs Noah Kahan continues to use his platform to destigmatize mental health. Kahan has been very open about his personal struggles and shared that he has been in therapy since the age of eight and began taking medication at 13. He often recommends that even the happiest person goes to therapy, and says it could make you a better person. The other point that Kahan drives home is that anybody can struggle with mental illness, even the most successful people. It is the transparency of his own story in his music that allowed for him to connect and grow a supported community. If there is one message that Kahan wants his listeners to know it is that you are not alone, and there are resources available if you need them.

