The Importance Of Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

The women of the past are celebrated for creating the lives that women today are able to live. Women today are lifted up for their efforts to make a more equitable society, and we hold high hopes for the generations of girls to come to continue this legacy. In order for the legacy to continue, we must celebrate Women’s History Month. In March, we reflect on the accomplishments of all women as well as the years of injustice faced. It is important that all aspects of women’s history are discussed in order to keep moving forward. Discussing the role of women in society through the decades gives a perspective to young girls that highlights the superpower that is womanhood. The fact that the ideal woman could be nothing more than a housewife is astonishing to me considering that now, she could be a world leader, CEO, doctor, or soldier.

Women’s history is so important to me because of how inspiring it is. I love discussing the women who have played a hand in shaping society. From Susan B. Anthony and Angela Davis, to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Malala Yousafzai, I feel nothing but pride when discussing their contributions to women’s rights. No matter the period of time that they worked through, their influence lingers in the present day.

Even on a personal level, the stories of a struggle that was overcome by the women in my life are absolutely fascinating. I get so excited over the idea of “girl power” because it is true. Girls do hold a vast amount of power. We can still fight for a more equitable society, because despite the work of all the legendary women, there are still many lacking components.

Equal pay is still an issue affecting women across the world. Fighting harmful stereotypes, proving our worth and strength are everyday struggles we face. Women are pinned against each other and compared, when we should be working as a team to end the stigma around femininity. There are still underlying feelings that we must answer to a patriarch.

We must continue to fight the stereotypes and injustices, just as the ladies of the Progressive Era did. No one else but women, can fight for women. Women’s History Month proves this. This is why we must continue to celebrate it in March, and every day. We can continue to talk about the “mad women” who just wanted their voices heard, and then use our own to make their points. Young girls can embody all of the activists and continue to work towards a society where men and women are both held on a pedestal. A society where doing something “like a girl” is a compliment because it means doing something with confidence, and of course, style.