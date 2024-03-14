Starters Guide To ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

This season of The Bachelor could be considered a comeback for the franchise with the viewership exceeding the numbers of the past five seasons. Since so many of us are viewers of this current season that is coming to a close in a few weeks, I thought I would share some ideas on how to make viewing more special. And for the rest of the readers, I’m going to catch you up on the season and the contestants that are still standing.

There has been discourse since the first week of the show that Minnesota contestant Daisy Kent is the front runner, and an argument can be made to that point. She was the first recipient of a one on one date with The Bachelor, New Jersey native Joey Grazidei. They had an instant connection and she opened up on the first one on one date about her hearing loss and recent cochlear implant procedure.

Kelsey Anderson has snuck up on the audience as another clear frontrunner. She received her first one on one date while abroad in Spain. The two quickly bonded with humor and laughter. In the dinner portion of her one on one, she was able to open up about the passing of her late mother and how butterflies remind her of her.This past week in the hometown episode we were able to see how much her family meant to her, especially her dad, who melted the hearts of viewers.

Lastly we have Rachel, an ICU nurse originally from Hawaii now residing in Maine. Rachel has been on the quieter end of the spectrum as far as all of the women of this season are concerned. She has mentioned on multiple occasions her connection with Joey is a “slow burn” and we have been able to see that develop over the course of this season. She has opened up about her love for her job and how her parents are the epitome of true love in her opinion, and wanting to find a connection like them.

Now that you have been updated on the contestants we are ready for the finale episode airing on March 25. This Monday the fantasy suite episode will be airing, where the final three women will get to further grow their relationships with joey and see if they can see a future with each other. Then on March 18th there will be a “Women Tell All” episode for all of the women to tell their side of the story on drama that happened during the season and give more personal insights for viewers to understand their perspectives. Then on March 25 we will finally get to see who is a part of the happy couple to come out of Season 28 of The Bachelor. We have been told that this season ends like no other so I am excited to see what happens next. As far as where to watch goes, I personally watch the show live on Youtube TV but it is also uploaded the next day on Hulu.

Now that we are all excited about what is to come I wanted to share some ways to add to the fun and make a viewing party with friends. In college it is all about romanticizing little things to make fun memories. And taking advantage of the time we have living so close to all of our best friends. This is just a little way to add some fun to a quite possibly otherwise boring Monday night. I would definitely recommend watching with friends or even asking if you could set up some sort of watch party in a common space in your dorm hall. It could be a way to meet other people and watch a fun show. Especially when it gets down to the final few episodes everyone is so invested in the contestants which makes it that much more enjoyable. My friends and I set up a projector in one of their dorms and have made it a routine to watch together. There are other ways to spice it up as well like maybe some type of voting of the winner with ballots, fun snacks, or themed drinks. Bachelor night is one of my favorite ways to destress and I hope after reading this article it could become one of yours too.