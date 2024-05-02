Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Original photo by Haley Clement
Life

Senior Sendoff: Haley Clement

Aine Hoye
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

A Senior Send-off for Her Campus Emmanuel’s 2023-2024 Secretary Haley Clement! Haley has made such an impact on our e-board, and next year won’t be the same without her. We wish her all the luck in her future endeavors!

Name: Haley Clement

Major: Psychology (Counseling + Health) & Sociology (Social Inequality + Social Justice)

Her Campus Position: Secretary

What is your dream job? Child psychologist

What was your favorite class at Emmanuel? Counseling theories & techniques 

Why did you join Her Campus? I joined Her Campus because I wanted to join a club that encouraged female empowerment

What are your favorite things to do around Boston? Going for walks around the Fenway area

Do you have any plans after graduation? I plan to live at home in RI and get my Master of Social Work

Original photo by Haley Clement
