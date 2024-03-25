Review of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During Spring break, I decided to go watch a new Demon Slayer movie with my family. The movie was titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training. This film is a compilation film combining the last episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3) with the first episode of the upcoming Hashira Training Arc (Season 4).

In case you don’t know, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an anime where a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps to avenge his family and help his younger sister, Nezuko (who has turned into a demon thanks to a demon known as Muzan Kibutsuji), turn back into a human. Part of the process is giving the blood of the twelve kizuki, the twelve strongest demons to Tamayo, a good demon who is offering her assistance to help the Kamado siblings.

As someone who already saw the Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 3), I knew what was going to happen in the first part of the film. Since I got the manga containing the Hashira Training Arc from my last trip to Japan, I knew what content would be featured in the upcoming season. I just didn’t know how much would be included.Overall, I thought it was very good. The movie got me super excited for the Hashira Training Arc. (Too bad the premiere isn’t until May when the school year ends.) Also, it felt more like a movie unlike the last film (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village). Perhaps it was the lack of credit scenes in the middle of the film, but the episodes felt more tied together. I definitely recommend the film to fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and anime in general!