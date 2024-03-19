‘Priscilla’ Movie Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Sofia Coppola comes out with a new film, I am seated. She directs so many amazing movies and I always look forward to what she is going to create next. Her films are absolutely twisted and wonderful, The Virgin Suicides and Bling Ring are some of my top favorite films. When I heard that she was making a biopic about Priscilla Presley, I knew it was going to be so well done. After watching Priscilla twice, I can confirm this to be true!

Priscilla is a film told from the point of view of Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley’s wife. Their love story is rightfully problematic because Elvis met Priscilla when she was only 15 years old. Miss Coppola did not play with casting because Cailee Spaeny looked like a middle schooler at the beginning of the movie, seriously. The emphasis on their age gap through subtle details encapsulated the idea that Priscilla was still growing up and she ultimately sacrificed a life of her own to be with Elvis. The story follows Priscilla and Elvis from when they first meet up until she separates with him and leaves Graceland, Elvis’ beloved Memphis estate. It is so amazing to see this movie told from Priscilla’s perspective with Elvis not being the focal point of the movie.

There are so many aspects that make this movie great. The soundtrack goes perfectly with the plot and I already loved most of the songs that were in it so that’s a plus. It is obvious that there was a lot of attention to detail put into the costume design. Every time a new scene appeared, I would gasp at how gorgeous every single one of Priscilla’s outfits were. In my opinion, Elvis was a side character in this movie and I hated him the entire movie. But even his outfits and how everything around him turned into a campy, gaudy mess was amusing to see. Priscilla herself was consulted with during the making of this film, which is heavily inspired by her memoir Elvis and Me.

Honestly, I cannot wait to make this movie my personality trait for the next few months. I really enjoy seeing how Priscilla starts by seeking womanhood through her toxic relationship with Elvis, but she ends up setting herself free to experience life on her own. Themes of female empowerment and misogyny are heavily present in this film as Priscilla begins to grow tired of Elvis’ abuse. I highly recommend this movie if you are interested in period pieces or biopics, it has earned a five star rating from me!