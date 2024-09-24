This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Brat summer this, Brat Summer that. It was indeed the summer of music and many great hits. I listened to Brat here and there, but there were other songs that made their way to the top for me.

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” by Gracie Abrams:

This song took over many of my playlists this summer due to the amazing lyrics behind it. This song has one of the best bridges by far that I have ever heard and it was on repeat for me throughout the summer.

“Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan:

Pink Pony Club has had a major blow up in popularity in the past few months as it rightfully deserves. Chappell Roan also had an incredible rise to popularity. This song encapsulates the upbeat and fun that a summer playlist needs, and it is the perfect song to get good vibes flowing at any function.

“Heavy Eyes” by Zach Bryan:

One of my best friends loves Zach Bryan and is always telling me I should branch out with his music and not listen just to the popular songs, so that’s exactly what I did! I discovered “Heavy Eyes” and it is also a very upbeat perfect summer song especially if you like late night drives or even watching sunsets.

“Forever” by Noah Kahan:

I had the opportunity to see Noah Kahan at Fenway this summer and let me tell you it was one of the best moments I will get to experience for sure. Forever climbed up my playlists this summer and being able to hear it live, especially at Fenway Park, will forever alter my brain chemistry.

“Alley Rose” by Conan Gray:

“Alley Rose” is one of those songs where it can have the most gut wrenching lyrics behind the most up beat or pop beats songs. It is such a perfect song, and I am so excited to be able to hear it this upcoming week at the The Found Heaven Tour.

Even though these are only 5 of my favorites from the summer, there are still so many out there because this summer was one of the best for music we have seen in a while.