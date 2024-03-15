This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

New obsessions are always flying through my brain, as the current trends are constantly changing. So here are my top 5 obsessions at the moment:

Britanny Broski

My first obsession right now is Brittany Broski’s youtube videos and her podcast “The Broski Report”. My favorite video of hers right now is one where she shows her fans her favorite tiktoks she has found.

Chunky Rings

While thinking of New Years resolutions one of mine was that I wanted to revamp my style ,so in order to do that I wanted to find basic staples that could pair well with any outfit. I’ve found I likechunky rings because they can make a outfit just one step better. My best place to find them is at thrift stores or on etsy!

Alani Nu

I have recently tried the new brand of energy drinks called Alani Nu, and so far all the flavors I’ve tried have been a hit for me. My favorite so far is the BreezeBerry!

Law and Order Series

I know this one isn’t a new thing but it can never do wrong when looking for a new show and just a show to rewatch!

Funky Nails

One thing about me is that I love a good set of fresh painted nails. I love the look of a funky nail design or just something different! I currently have a blue swirl set!

Those were my top 5 obsessions for this month, but who knows what they might be the next month!