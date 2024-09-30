This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Fall has only just begun, but iHeart Radio is already preparing for the holiday season. Jingle Ball is an annual music festival hosted by the music outlet that travels to some of the biggest cities around the United States. The line up usually consists of up-and-coming artists, and usually a few big name headliners. On Friday, iHeart announced the artists performing and the cities they will be visiting. On that list is Boston! Here is what you need to know in case you wish to attend.

Who is playing?

For Boston specifically: Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Kesha, Benson Boone and KATSEYE.

Other cities will feature other artists including Katy Perry, Gracie Abrams, Teddy Swims, Madison Beer, and more!

Where and when is Jingle Ball?

The festival will be at TD Garden on Sunday, December 15 at 6pm EST.

Where do I get tickets?

General sale tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at 12pm EST. They will be sold online at Ticketmaster. Do not buy tickets from third party sites before this date! There is a higher chance of getting scammed this way.

Jingle Ball is hosted by iHeart Radio’s Kiss 108, they host their own pre-sale if you sign up for their newsletter. They will most likely also give tickets away to radio listeners, so keep an ear out!

What else to expect:

Each artist is allotted a time for their set. While I’m not sure how long each artist plays for right now, I do know that the bigger the artist, the longer the amount of time they play for. The way it is advertised, Tate Mcrae seems to be the headliner for Boston so she will play the longest.