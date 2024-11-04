This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

If I had to categorize my love of Christmas, I would say I’m the complete opposite of the Grinch. I yearn for Christmas all year round. The food, the company, and of course the presents. However, Christmas to me is much more than that. Christmas is a warm fuzzy feeling that makes my eyes sparkle and my mouth lift into a grin, there really is nothing better than the Holiday season.

As we close out the Halloween season and enter November, it’s my time to shine and come clean that I indulge in Christmas music all year round. Mariah Carey and Micheal Bublé are my companions on a hot summer day or breezy spring afternoon. Therefore I feel as though it is my mission to let you all in on a little secret: my top 5 Christmas songs. From the classics to brand-new hits, I listen to them all.

I’ll be honest, it was hard to only pick 5 songs as I know that there are many, many more that deserve to be on this list. I tried to pick a wide range of songs, only picking one per decade. 60s, 70s, 80s, 2010s, and then current with the 2020s.

My Top 5 Christmas songs of all time( for now)

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love (1962)

This classic is by far my favorite on the list. There’s something about Darlene and the backup singers that makes me feel nostalgic. It feels like Christmas when I was younger, yearning for Christmas morning and having the “feeling of Christmas” all through me. While the lyrics aren’t the most uplifting, as Darlene Love begs for her lover to come home, you somehow miss those lyrics when first listening. The tune whisks you away into a perfect holiday land.

This Christmas – Donny Hathaway (1970)

Another oldie, “This Christmas” is from the 70s. Just like with Dalene Love’s song, “This Christmas” automatically gives you that Christmas feeling. As nostalgia plays a big role in how we picture and feel Christmas, “This Christmas” fits exactly the same. This song is categorized as “soul,” which I think allows the Christmas category to expand. We have more than just “pop” or “classic.”

Last Christmas – Wham! (1984)

While I know it’s not everyone’s ideal to be “Whamed” so early, I feel that I must include this phenomenal Christmas tune. “Last Christmas” is the epitome of a throwback with music that lets you bust out a move and dance around the living room. Act out your favorite dramatic parts with a partner and you will be in the Christmas mood.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé (2011)

Every single year without fail, the first song I turn on to welcome Christmas time is, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé. The calming song takes you on a journey. The world feels at peace and I most of all feel at peace. If you take anything from this list, I hope it’s that the Michael Bublé Christmas album should be one of the first to listen to. His voice is like butter and his entrance into Christmas music was one of the best decisions. His versions will become classics and I can’t wait to watch it happen.

“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” by Kelly Clarkson Ft. Ariana Grande (2021)

While “Underneath the Tree” is one of my most listened-to Christmas songs of all time, might I suggest one of Clarkson’s newest songs “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.” This modern song fits right into all our favorite holiday songs. Upbeat and fun, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” is the perfect song if you want a break from the oldies but still yearn for that magical Christmas feeling.