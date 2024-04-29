This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Finals can be terrifying. I remember when I was a freshman in college, I was so scared and nervous. In High School teachers often hyped up professors to be heartless monsters, and some might be but the majority are amazing. I recommend becoming very friendly with your professors, because when finals hit you may need extra help along with extensions, and they will lend a hand. In this article I will let you in on my secrets of what to do and what to not do.

DO NOT LEAVE THINGS TO THE LAST MINUTE

Please do not make the same mistake I made my freshman year, which was to leave everything to the last minute, and then have a breakdown when you realize how much work you actually have. I did that. Make sure you know what is expected of you the last month of school and give yourself time to mentally prepare.

Managing your time

Managing your time is crucial for finals. You want to be able to balance school, work, and friends, especially because it is the last few weeks with them. If I have paper I like to write a page a day, and if I have to study for a test I do a section everyday.

Remember it is not the end of the world

Finals are very important but they are not everything, do not obsess over them! Make sure to take study breaks and spend time with your friends. Destressing is just as important as getting your work done, you do not want to burn yourself out or miss out on moments with your favorite people.

Everyone is different but I hope these tips will help anyone going through finals in the next coming weeks! I want to say I am so proud of you, do your best, and you’ll be fine! YOU GOT THIS!