This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Autumn is undoubtedly the coziest time of the year. One of the best feelings is curling up with a blanket and enjoying the crisp air while the trees turn a beautiful mix of warm hues. I love how many activities there are to do when the season comes.

Apple Picking

Growing up in Connecticut means apple picking every year. Bundling up to fight the chill and heading to Lyman Orchards makes for a perfect afternoon. Passing the time by apple picking, getting lost in the corn maze, and ending the day enjoying warm cider and donuts is always a must.

Baking Cookies

Fall is not successful without enjoying a good batch of Pillsbury sugar cookies. The pumpkin design always tastes the best. Of course, nothing beats a homemade, ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookie.

Watching Scary Movies

As a huge horror movie fan, Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. I love getting a big bowl of candy and binging the classics. The original Scream is my personal all-time favorite.

Pumpkin Carving

The feeling of heading to a pumpkin patch and picking out the perfect pumpkin to bring home and carve is so nostalgic. As a child, my favorite pumpkin patch in Connecticut was Pumpkintown U.S.A where the patch was surrounded by cute fall-themed houses scattered with pumpkin heads.

Hot Chocolate and S’mores

As soon as I sense the first chill in the air I am ready for a good bonfire. I’ve always loved being able to surround a fire pit with friends and family and enjoy gooey s’mores with a warm mug of hot chocolate. It’s the perfect way to spend time with my friends.

Dress Up for Halloween

Nearing the end of fall we come up on my favorite holiday, Halloween! I’ve always loved dressing up and trick-or-treating. I’m a firm believer that nobody is too old to trick-or-treat. Some of my best costumes have included Lightning McQueen from Cars, Jennifer from Jennifer’s Body, and a classic clown.

Spending fall in Massachusetts is such a fun time and I can’t wait to enjoy it again with all my friends!