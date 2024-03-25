The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I’m almost there,” Tiana from Princess and the Frog sang on the small airplane TV in front of me as we approached New Orleans.

I was almost there—almost reunited with my best friend.

In early August, my best friend and I shared an ugly, tear-filled goodbye as she prepared to leave Boston for Tulane University and not return home for months. We knew our friendship would last via FaceTime and frequent texting, but we found the most comfort in the excitement of planning my visit to New Orleans over spring break.

Until the plane hit the tarmac in Louisiana, I could barely believe that our dream was coming true.

My first stop was my hotel in Downtown New Orleans on Canal Street. The location was perfect. The French Quarter and River Walk were only a 10 minute walk away. There were numerous streetcar stops nearby and a beignet shop right next door.

Tip: Download the Le Pass app and buy your streetcar tickets in advance. The app will also tell you when the streetcar is arriving at your stop, but plan to wait regardless. The streetcar is slow so look out the window and admire the beautiful architecture.

After checking in, I headed around the corner to Mother’s Restaurant. It opened in 1938, so I knew the food would be delicious. I ordered a roast beef po-boy with debris (pulled beef) and it was amazing! I eyed a beautiful sweet potato pie and came back the next night for a slice. It was the creamiest, most delicious pie I’ve ever tasted. No wonder they ship their pies nationwide!

If you can walk after a hearty lunch at Mother’s, I recommend heading over to the River Walk to see the steamboat Natchez in action on the roaring Mississippi River. Then, head into the French Quarter to visit the vendors at the French Market. Be sure to grab beignets and hot chocolate at Cafe du Monde, but prepare to wait for a table or in the takeout line. The wait is well worth it! The musicians that play outside of the cafe are phenomenal so enjoy their talent!

Tip: Try new foods! Louisiana, and the South generally, are known for their good food. Make sure to grab some barbecue, fried chicken, or a po-boy. Seafood is huge in New Orleans and can be found at every restaurant. Jambalaya and gumbo are staples every day of the week, but everyone eats red beans and rice on Mondays. For dessert, definitely try some pie, beignets, and a snowball. You will not be disappointed!

The heart of the French Quarter is Jackson Square. The park is surrounded by local art vendors, making it a perfect place to find a souvenir to commemorate your trip! The square is an absolutely stunning park that puts the beautiful architecture of the nearby buildings and the St. Louis Cathedral on display. The St. Louis Cathedral is the oldest cathedral in America so definitely stop inside to take a look.

Bourbon Street is the most iconic street in New Orleans. Everyone has seen the classic photo of the two-story buildings with gorgeous porch railings and hanging plants. Be aware that you cannot enter most establishments on Bourbon Street unless you are 21. There is always something happening on Bourbon Street, though, and the Cafe Beignet courtyard is a fantastic spot for dinner with live music.

Tip: Bring a raincoat and boots! New Orleans is known to experience random rain showers throughout the day and the streets are almost always flooded. The weather on my first day was atrocious. It was 77 degrees with periods of torrential rain that would slowly come to a halt and start back up again soon after. An umbrella may not hold up in the Louisiana wind.

On the second day, I took the streetcar about 45 minutes down St. Charles Street to Audubon Park. Known best as “Audubon,” the park encapsulates a pond, Bird Island, and a zoo. Audubon is perfect for a picnic with friends or to watch the purple and orange sunset.

Magazine Street, the hub for thrifters and coffee drinkers, intersects Audubon Park. My first stop was Peaches Records, which is a cute, vintage store with the original soda bar. For thrifting, Out of the Closet and Buffalo Exchange were the best options with affordable prices. There are plenty of antique stores and boutiques to check out as well. We got lunch at a Japanese crepe restaurant, which serves their crepes in a fun, vertical cone shape. The banana nutella crepe was to die for!

For a day trip, we took a swamp tour on the bayou of the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park. There were so many alligators, including babies. Alligators are huge and they will swim alongside your boat. We even saw the section of the bayou that inspired Princess and the Frog with the draping greenery and gorgeous trees.

Tip: Dress warm! The bayou is windy and really cold so bring a heavy jacket and some hand warmers. If you’re taking an airboat, prepare for intense noise and worse weather conditions from the high speeds.

No matter why you’re heading to New Orleans, you are going to have a great time! NOLA is truly the place where you can “let the good times roll.” With an abundance of good food, people, and music, “The Big Easy” is sure to be one of your favorite US cities. I know I’m dying to go back. Happy traveling!