Need a documentary to binge-watch this week? Something to shock you? Are you thirsting for some new true crime on your watchlist? We got you. Here are some documentaries and docu-series that were released in November.

The Lost Children – Netflix

In May of 2023, a plane crashed in the Colombian jungle, leaving only four children alive–aged thirteen, nine, four, and one. The Lost Children, which was released to Netflix on November 14th, 2024 tells the story of how these four children survived 40 days in the jungle, surviving only off of their ancestral wisdom. From the Oscar-winning director, Orlando von Einsiedel, this movie-like documentary outlines the miracle of these four Indigenous children’s will to survive in such an unforgiving environment.

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth – Hulu

If you’ve ever taken a psychology course, odds are you’ve heard this story before. But have you heard about it firsthand? Here’s a refresher: In 1971, a study was conducted with college students to examine the psychological effects of perceived power using a mock prison scenario, separating subjects into prisoners and guards. This documentary, also released on November 14th, provides a new perspective on this infamous case with firsthand accounts of former participants, some of whom are sharing their experience on camera for the first time.

Making Manson – Peacock

Charles Manson is one of America’s most infamous criminals. He started a cult and manipulated his followers into committing crimes for him. Peacock’s new docu-series shows 20 years of unheard-of, recorded conversations where Manson himself tells stories of his childhood, former crimes, and the creation of “The Family”, his cult. This documentary made its debut on Peacock on November 19th.

Surveilled – Max

Released on November 20, Surveilled documents the multi-billion dollar spyware industry across the globe to try to answer the question, “How are we being monitored by the government through technology?” Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow travels around the world investigating and exposing how average citizens are getting their phones and computers hacked through the worldly underbelly of spyware.

Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy – Netflix

This documentary might have you rethinking your holiday shopping. This 1.5-hour documentary discusses the marketing techniques used by name brands to keep their consumers consuming which contributes to climate change, pollution, and tons of waste. Narrated by Sasha, a voice fashioned after Siri and Alexa, this documentary has been available on Netflix since November 20th.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? – Netflix

True crime fans, listen up! Premiered on November 25, this documentary sinks its teeth into the devastating three-decade-long question surrounding the death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey. Director Joe Berlinger reexamines the case in this three-part series with exclusive interviews from JonBenét’s family.