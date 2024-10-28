The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

The Menendez brothers are the most recent subject of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true crime anthology TV series Monster. Released on September 19, 2024 the Netflix original Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story had garnered copious amounts of attention for its over exaggeration and wary truthfulness of the Menendez lives. This had become an expectation for the series after Murphy and Brennan’s 2022 release of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. With Dahmer, the first of the Monster anthology series, the show had become popular for its brutalness and lack of sensitivity towards the subject of Dahmer’s victims and their families. The combination of drawn out graphic scenes and exploitation of the victims made the show well known amongst non-fans of true crime. A lack of communication and consent from the victims’ families also left an exploitative feeling in the hearts of some viewers. On another hand some viewers turned the character Dahmer, played by Evan Peters, into a figure of his own. This was explored in a BBC article where the author references Tik Toks that, “users have apparently expressed sorrow or sympathy for Dahmer or created “romantic” edits of scenes with him” often romanticizing and glorifying fact and fiction.

Murphy also believed the show is “the best thing that has happened to the Menendez brothers in 30 years”

This combination of graphic scenes, non-consent from people close to the case, and a glorification of the criminal figures at the center of the show, have become a pattern repeated in the show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. With the second installment of Murphy and Brennan’s Monster anthology series there is a common thread of exploitation and glorification, both in and out of the show. One plotline within the show follows an incestuous relationship between Lyle and Erik, which has been denied by the actual brothers. This was one of many exaggerated or untruthful aspects of the show. Aspects that could have been remedied if the show creators had met with the Menendez brothers before making the show. However, the brothers said they were never contacted. Ryan Murphy had stated that was on purpose. In a Variety article Murphy is quoted saying, ‘“I have no interest in talking to them . . . I don’t know what I would say to them. What would I ask them? I know what their perspective is”’ which Murphy had claimed was from research on the case. Murphy also believed the show is ‘“the best thing that has happened to the Menendez brothers in 30 years.”’ as it has brought attention back to the case.

But at what cost is the attention worth the gory glorification. Just like Dahmer the graphic scenes are magnified in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The key scene for the Menendez story is the parents José and Kitty Menendez being shot by Lyle and Erik in their family home in Beverly Hills. The shooting is shown multiple times and with varying differences as it is hypothesized by different characters in the show. These gory scenes are one part of why the show has garnered some criticism. Not simply for the goriness but rather the method that it is handled. The goriness is not the only thing amplified. The brothers’ sexualization is a large part of the show and has made its way into real life. As Tik Tok thirst edits for the characters of Lyle and Erik, played by Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch respectively have become popular viewing alongside the show. While these edits can be contained to the actors themselves there have been some fans who have turned their attention to the real life brothers.

This is another factor that adds to the glorification of these real events. Making it difficult for people to understand the case on its own without the influence of the show. Which can be impactful to the justice system. As the Menendez brothers case is reviewed in 2024 it must be considered how the TV show has impacted the case and public opinion. Which won’t stop there, viewers can expect a third season of Monster centering around murderer Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam.