As my peers packed their bags to reminisce on their past lives at home over Thanksgiving break, I lay in my dorm room and wondered what I would do to pass the break period. This would not have been my first plan of action but the price of a plane ticket was too absurd to justify a four-day visit to my Tennessee home that I would return to two weeks later. Moments like these put into perspective what isolation and idleness feel to you. As a person who thrives off of alone time and personal reflection, the impending solitude was not daunting. However, it made me think about those who may have a hard time this holiday season without their friends or families. Whether you are staying on campus happily or not, I have provided five tips for passing the time with ease. I hope this time can serve as an opportunity to indulge in the things that bring you joy because we can all find a friend in ourselves from time to time!

Stock Up on Your Favorite Food/Snacks

With the Emerson dining hall being closed over the break period, I took it upon myself to visit Trader Joe’s for the foods that make me feel cozy at home. One of my favorite purchases was Oatmeal Cranberry biscotti which paired perfectly with a hot cup of coffee. This treat made me feel like I was back home with my mom over the holidays, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while we prepared for the cooking to come. Aside from the sweet treats, Trader Joe’s has a large selection of frozen dinners that are perfect for college students without pots or pans. Some of my favorites are the Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese and the Kung Pao Brussels sprouts. It is important to stay nourished during your time away from home and the trip to the store can be fun when you know that you are going to love what you are eating.

Watch Your Favorite Movie or TV Show

The days where you can linger in the Boston Common for hours on end have come to a close with the grand entrance of East Coast winter. This just means that you can bundle up and watch your favorite movie or TV show for hours without shame. Fittingly, I decided to watch The Holdovers as I found the storyline relatable, of course. Set in Massachusetts over the holidays, the film beautifully captures that family is not just those who happen to share your DNA. The main character Angus finds comfort and trust in the places he least expects it, reiterating that love is all around us if we stop and acknowledge it. A good movie or TV show has a way of making you feel less alone in whatever range of emotions you are feeling. I highly suggest watching something that you know makes you feel good, creating the extra warmth you will need over the break period.

Check Out a New Coffee Shop

Having had little social interaction outside of the daily phone calls with my mother, I decided to go somewhere that I knew would have liveliness and chatter: a coffee shop. My usual spots reminded me of readings and homework, so I decided to check out a place that I had been dying to try: Gracenote Coffee was nothing short of amazing. The espresso was perfectly balanced, and my classic vanilla oat latte had the perfect amount of sweetness. Sitting down in my winter wear with a hot cup in hand healed something in me that I didn’t know existed. As I listened to my music, I saw parents laugh with their children and baristas chat over the bustling chaos. It was nice to get out of the quietness of my dorm room for a pocket of time, allowing me to think fondly about the company that I so dearly missed. Visiting the often crowded atmosphere of a small coffee shop allows you to bring yourself out of any wallowing you may be acting on, leaving room for reflection and a delicious drink of your choice.

Do Some Holiday Shopping

With your friends and family out of earshot, your time alone on campus is a perfect time to do some gift shopping. I made the daunting decision to go to Newbury Street on Black Friday for this sole purpose. Even though overstimulation kicked in a few times throughout my crowded, narrow walk, I was able to get some gifts for my friends and family at a lower price. It was also a nice visual experience to see people pulling out their hats and scarves for the transition into the holiday season. Lights were newly draped along the trees that lined the streets, and the sound of holiday music swelled inside every shop I passed by. The act of shopping for the people I love in this environment lifted my spirits and made me feel even more excited to see them for winter break. Although you cannot put a price tag on love, it made me feel very grateful and cheery that I could buy these things for my loved ones.

Do Some Cleaning/Organizing

The time alone in my dorm allowed me to do some deep cleaning and organizing that was harder to accomplish throughout the busy semester. I started by fully swapping out my summer wardrobe for my winter wardrobe, allowing me to pack away clothes early for my move at the end of the year. I also cleaned out and sorted through my desk drawers which have seen countless notes and papers over the months. Acts like these, as tiring as they can be, leave me with a space that is much easier to work and decompress in. It is so important for college students to look at the spaces that they find themselves in and recognize what is and isn’t working for them. The smell of freshly wiped down surfaces and clean bedding immediately put me at ease. Understanding your space as an extension of yourself helps you become more knowledgeable of what is going on internally, leaving room for growth and productivity!