Any self-respecting person knows fall is the superior season. Not only is it the most aesthetic season, but it’s also the best time of year for fashion. Current trends are showing a throwback style with modern twists. Right now the late 90s and early 2000s fall-in-New-York style is back.
It’s time for fall favorites, layers, personality, and originality: taking trends and making them your own. A lot of what’s popular is the minimalist trend of last year mixed with bright autumn colors and fun patterns.
- Frazzled-haired English woman aesthetic
-
Patterned scarves, gold jewelry, layering, hair clips, and hoops. A messy updo of curls and a huge brown bag. She’s the lead in every ’90s rom-com, probably wants to work at Vogue, and makes the guy fall for her charm and unapologetic snark. She drinks coffee and reads high-brow literature. Probably my favorite aesthetic right now, the English woman aesthetic is really just a fashion-forward literature student on the go.
- Pop of red
-
Opposite to the maximization of the English woman aesthetic is using accent colors. Maroon as an accent color is absolutely on trend right now. A red slouch bag, flats, nails, and bows are the perfect way to add color to a more minimalist outfit. Paired with black or brown, it makes for a gorgeous tie-in for any outfit.
- Cheetah/Leopard print accent
-
Similarly worn like a pop of red, cheetah and leopard print have been making a big comeback. Except this is less of a pop and more of an eye-catcher. Cheetah print tops, jeans, skirts, and even cheetah print bags are in now. While there have been debates over whether cheetah or leopard is truly on display, both have been circulating and add a cool-girl vibe to any look.
- BOOTS!
-
Tall. Boots. It’s a classic fall staple and a stunning choice. During the summer Sambas and Gazelles took over, but now it’s time to wear something with a little more protection from the upcoming weather. A good brown boot is not only timeless but also perfect with denim for the fall. It immediately elevates any outfit to look more professional and adult.
- Sunglasses
-
There’s often no need to wear them when it’s cold out and the sun sets at a lovely four p.m., but sunglasses are quickly making headway as an accessory piece of the fall. While the practicality aspect isn’t quite there, a good pair of sunglasses pulls an outfit together wonderfully. Not to mention, they sit better than any headband could. Greens, tortoiseshell, brown, and black are some of my favorites.
- Colored tights
-
Another little way people are adding a pop of color is with tights! Recently I’ve seen a lot of green, blue, red, and patterned styles. Once again bringing some color to an otherwise more minimalist outfit. Dark maroon leggings with a lace pattern are one of the cutest ways to add some color as well as dimension to an outfit. If you want to try something a little more playful, this is the perfect look!