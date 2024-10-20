The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Any self-respecting person knows fall is the superior season. Not only is it the most aesthetic season, but it’s also the best time of year for fashion. Current trends are showing a throwback style with modern twists. Right now the late 90s and early 2000s fall-in-New-York style is back.

It’s time for fall favorites, layers, personality, and originality: taking trends and making them your own. A lot of what’s popular is the minimalist trend of last year mixed with bright autumn colors and fun patterns.