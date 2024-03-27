The “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” TV Series Is Coming and I Can’t Wait

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ECSU chapter.

Holly Jackson’s bestselling “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” series is coming to the small screen this year.

Originally published in 2019, the series has gone on to sell millions of copies worldwide and is currently sitting on the New York Times Bestseller list for Children’s Series.

For those not familiar with the series, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” follows high schooler Pip Fitz-Amobi as she sets out to prove that former student Sal Singh didn’t actually murder his girlfriend, Andie Bell, before taking his own life years ago. Along the way she teams up with his younger brother Ravi and the two begin to uncover the truth about Andie’s life, and others’.

The original book is followed by two sequels, “Good Girl, Bad Blood” and “As Good As Dead.” While fans have mixed thoughts on the finale of the series (don’t get me started on that book), they are clearly excited to see the books brought to life. If you enjoyed “One of Us Is Lying” by Karen M. McManus, this trilogy is a must-read.

Who has been cast?

Emma Meyers (known for playing Enid in Wednesday) stars as Pip, with Zain Iqbal playing Ravi. The ensemble cast is made up of established British actors and newcomers.

Production began last year in England, wrapping in August. What is unclear is where the show will take place. The original U.K. version of the book is set in a fictional English town, while the U.S. version’s setting was switched to a small town in Fairfield County, Connecticut.

When will the series premiere?

Fans have been speculating for months, and this week we were given a more definitive timeline. The new series will be premiering in July of this year. The first season will consist of 6 45-minute episodes. If the show is successful, future seasons will cover the other books in the series.

Jackson and cast members posted a teaser on March 23rd. It appears to show a party, which is part of an important scene in the books.

How Can I Watch?

Unfortunately, we do not yet know how American fans will be able to watch the show. So far it has only been announced that the show will be available for U.K. viewers on BBC iPlayer. However, given the success of the series in the United States I would not be surprised to see it streaming for those in the states.

While there are still many unknowns about the series, it’s safe to say that this adaptation will be an exciting watch.