The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ECSU chapter.

By Jenna Milukas

A lot can happen in four years; an entire college education, moving away from home, losing a

loved one, gaining a loved one. In simpler words, four years is a long time. As a huge Ariana

Grande fan, these past four years since her last album release have felt like the longest of my life

(Not to be dramatic or anything). Her sixth studio album titled Positions debuted in October of

2020. She shared a deluxe version shortly after in February of 2021. Since then, she has only

released a few covers of old tracks to keep the fans satisfied. Fans have been listening to leaked

tracks online to satiate their longing for new music. She finally released a single in January of

2024, along with the announcement of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. Eternal

Sunshine was released on May 8, 2024. This article will be reviewing the tracks and giving my

opinion on them. Enjoy!

1. intro (end of the world)

This song has a really pretty opening instrumental section. The rhythm of the lyrics really

sync up with her last album, making it a clean transition between the two

works. It almost feels like a goodbye to her last album. It is a great opener to this album,

and it sets a nice tone for the music we will see later on.

2. Bye

This song’s title made me think it would be sad; the only thing I’m sad about is that I’m

not getting up and dancing to it right now! The vocal layering is beautiful, and the chorus

of the song is super catchy. It’s a very “girlboss” type song.

3. don’t wanna breakup again

She uses a lot of cool notes in this album so far that really showcase her musical talent. I

like how she breaks up the beat right as she leads into the chorus; it gives it a more

hip-hop type vibe. Wonderfully done!

4. Saturn Returns Interlude

I was hoping for a little music, but it was a voice memo. I would not listen to this track on

its own.

5. eternal sunshine

The verses are beautiful! But, the flow of the chorus is not sitting very well with me. I

think it would have been really great if she slowed the lyrics down at the chorus,

making it a bit more of a slow ballad. She does have a very cheeky lyric in here, which

was a nice throwback to some of her older music.

6. Supernatural

This song has got to be one of my favorites on the album. The way that it was produced is

genius; the beat and bass of the song is something that you can physically feel. The

synthesizer used in this piece is a brilliant touch and makes me feel like I’m in an episode

of Stranger Things with its 80s vibes.

7. true story

Ok; I know that she hates when people leak her music. But, “True Story” was indeed a

song that I was streaming when it was one of her unreleased leaked tunes. I am happy to

say that it is just as good now as it was before it was officially released. The vocal

layering in the chorus is gorgeous, and it has an intoxicating beat underneath.

8. the boy is mine

Grande had mentioned that this song was supposed to channel the vibes of her megapopular unreleased hit “Fantasize”, and she was right. While I wish there was a bit more

note variation, the overall vibe is perfect for what she said she was going for. This will

definitely be getting added to my getting-ready-to-go-out playlist.

9. yes, and?

This one immediately shocked me. The house-style beat was a breath of fresh air from

current songs on the radio. Some people disliked it, stating that it feels like a song they

would hear while shopping in an H&M. I, however, love shopping at H&M, so this is the

perfect type of upbeat song for me. I do think that, amidst the homewrecking-rumors,

some of the lyrics were a bit too justifying-my-actions? If we ignore that, this is a great

song to dance to.

10. we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

This song is so beautiful. I am very glad this is the one she chose to release with a music

video. It really encapsulates how difficult it can be to remain friends with someone that

you used to be in a relationship with, without retaining any of those feelings. I feel like

this one came at an oddly perfect time in my life for me. The song conveys so much

emotion and longing, but not just longing for a guy, but longing to protect her peace at

the same time. Sometimes that can be hard to balance.

11. i wish i hated you

The notes at the beginning of the song make me feel like I am watching the stars twinkle.

It is beautiful. This is another example similar to Track 5, “Eternal Sunshine”, I think the

chorus would have been more pleasing to my ear if the lyrics were slowed down. It is still

pretty, but the sadness of the song and quickness of the lyrics aren’t feeling very cohesive

to me. The message of the song is so raw and emotional, and is something that

a lot of listeners will probably be able to relate to.

12. imperfect for you

This song is also one of my favorites on the album. The guitar on this one

comes in and gives a new vibe, but it really fits with her voice. The way that the notes

ascend on the phrase “imperfect for you” is so brilliant, I actually audibly gasped when

listening to it for the first time. This song is gorgeous, a definite favorite for me.

13. ordinary things (feat nonna)

The brass section in the beginning is beautiful. It makes me feel like I’m on the streets of

New York on a rainy evening. The message of the song is very similar to one from her

album Thank U, Next, titled “imagine”. Its message really captures how true love can

feel. No ordinary task feels ordinary with the person that you love.

Overall, this is one of the most beautiful albums I have ever listened to. The whole concept of the album is truly genius. The sound and imagery tie together in a way that is so cohesive and really

emphasizes her musical talent with both performance and production. For me, there are no skips

on this album. I feel very proud of this work as a fan of Ariana Grande; although waiting four

years was not fun, this finished product was a perfect comeback for her!