Throughout the last few decades, we’ve seen the world become more digital. From the introduction of AI technology to new ways to design and more, fewer sectors require in-person workers. Since 2020, there has been a huge shift due to the circumstances of our world, especially in the workplace. Remote work has created new opportunities and convenience for people in the global market.

As a busy college student, remote internships have transformed my professional availability. My drive and passion show up in the classroom, but being able to take it further pre-professionally has given me invaluable experiences. I’ve been lucky to have worked two remote internships so far in the music industry, already giving me the experience to bolster my career. Both companies made great efforts to make sure all the interns were engaged and always gaining new skills.

Something that often takes the backseat because of assigned tasks and the “behind-the-screen” environment is how you can show up for yourself. Here’s what I’ve learned so far from my remote experiences that makes all the difference!

Asking questions:

Asking questions often gets stigmatized for showing weakness—but in reality, it is just the opposite. Especially in an environment where it can be difficult to read reactions, coming in with questions not only shows interest but also that you’re willing to be vulnerable in order to grow.

Brainstorm often:

Your ideas are more valued than you think! Employers look to younger minds for inspiration; depending on where you’re working, a young adult audience may be the target demographic. It may be scary at first, but make sure to utilize any opportunity to speak up and share. Having a document open during meetings to take notes and reference when sharing is my favorite approach.

Balancing your time:

You’re still a student first! It’s very easy to get sucked into the hustle and excitement of the job, but you have to strike a balance between work, school, and other extracurriculars. Something I like to do is make agendas that are cumulative of all my work and figure out how much time I should devote to each, that way I can distribute my attention while making decisions on what to prioritize and when my cut-offs are.

Staying in touch:

Whether it be with fellow interns or higher-ups, be sure to stay in contact during and after internships. You never know where these connections may take you. Always connect with these people on LinkedIn—keep up with their side projects—and any other forms of social media. You never know when a positive relationship could help you in the future!

Overall, virtual internships are excellent opportunities to seek out if you are trying to gain work experience while still being a full-time student. Although it can be difficult to fathom making a meaningful contribution to a workplace from behind a screen, I urge you to take any chance you have to exercise your professional skills and develop connections. Taking a virtual internship can be an excellent way to immerse yourself in a workplace environment, exercise time management skills, and gain invaluable skills that will benefit your future career.