How to Maximize your Listening Experience on Spotify

If someone ever mentions that they use Apple Music, I feel the instinctual need to mock them, as if they have insulted one of my family members. I am inclined to ask them why have they gone down the evidently wrong music-listening path. Spotify, the only right answer to the question: “What music streaming service do you use?”, has been in my life for as long as my oldest friends. I first downloaded the app when I was twelve. I had grown up paying $1.29 for a song on Apple Music. That is where I listened to One Direction, Ed Sheeran, the Hamilton soundtrack, Adele and so many others in the early 2010s. Before Spotify, I found new music almost exclusively through my older, highly influential sister. After creating my Spotify account, I immediately began to feel a sense of identity. I no longer wore my sister’s clothes, shared my sister’s room, or listened to my sister’s music. I was now listening to Jack Johnson, Vance Joy, The Paper Kites, and Bon Iver like a real independent woman. I have gone on to make over a hundred playlists and favorite over 1,300 songs. I have a deep, parasocial relationship with this app that I have used consistently since seventh grade. When I saw the New Yorker release an article so casually casting it aside, it was time to face the truth behind my longtime friend and come to terms with who it has become.

It feels sacrilegious to read an article dismissing my favorite app, but there are simple truths writer Kyle Chayka addresses that cannot be ignored. In the article, Chayka states, “Issues with the listening technology create issues with the music itself; bombarded by generic suggestions and repeats of recent listening, listeners are being conditioned to rely on what Spotify feeds them rather than on what they seek out for themselves.” It is no lie that Spotify has a certain agenda: this has become more apparent in recent years. They have introduced the “Daylist”, push artist mixes, and daily mixes. What these things have in common is that they recommend the same 5 genres of music Spotify has seen you listen to via AI algorithms. The problem is that these recommendations pigeonhole you into only revolving around those genres. 70% of my current Spotify homepage is the same 4 playlists rearranged in an indiscreet effort to push me in a specific “personalized” direction.

This is something that Chayka’s readers and my friends have all seen. We all agree that the AI algorithms have turned Spotify, once a trailblazer in music listening, into a corporate machine. AI playlists were an exciting addition at first, but I am starting to see through their repetitive and deeply uninventive nature. When Spotify Wrapped was once creative and exciting, the internet seemed to agree that the highly anticipated 2024 Wrapped was wildly disappointing in comparison to previous years. It lacked depth, creativity, and overall effort.

Kyle Chayka ends his article by saying, “I decided to subscribe to Apple Music. It doesn’t solve every problem—there are still plenty of recommendations and algorithmic playlists on offer there—but it makes it easier to access a traditional view of my music library, and it doesn’t shoehorn in other types of content in a desperate bid to capture my attention. It’s cleaner, calmer, and a better listening experience.” While I don’t think I am ready to give up the time and history I have with Spotify just yet, I understand the desire to escape an interface that seems to become more shallow and unfulfilling each year. My fellow Spotify friends would agree with Chayka. However, many of them have discovered hacks that help them hone the strengths and work around the weaknesses of Spotify in order to maximize their music listening, discovery, and interaction. I have compiled a list of hacks to be used when you cannot find a new song or genre amidst the sea of homogenized listening.

Artists’ self-made playlists

These can be found towards the bottom of an artist’s profile near their bio. Artists can make a playlist of their own and put it on their profile; diving into the music taste of some of your favorite artists can be a great way to shuffle perspectives and find something new. Thanks to Lauren for this tip!

AI DJ… sort of.

As I have mentioned, Spotify has a problem with pushing the algorithm a little too hard. AI DJ is no exception, however, part of the AI DJ experience is introducing songs to you that Spotify knows you have never heard before. While yes, this might not let you escape the confines of the genres you might be stuck in, you can at least be guaranteed a song you have never heard through the platform before.

Artists’ similar artists

This is a personal hack of mine: when I feel I have exhausted an artist’s discography but have not exhausted their style, I look at their profile, scroll to the bottom, and browse through “Fans Also Like”. You can see here that Spotify pushes the bigger artists to the top of the recommendation, but there is a large selection of music usually within the genre of the original artist if that’s what you’re looking for.

Friend playlists

While this can still be a good option, I am not talking about listening to your friends’ playlists. The best gift is receiving a specially curated playlist from a friend who knows you well. This can include songs they think you would like, songs that remind them of you, or songs they love and need to share. This is one of my favorite ways to give a little gift while also changing your listening POV.

Honorable mentions