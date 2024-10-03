What to Eat this Homecoming Week: Insomnia Cookies’ New Fall Flavors

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Around campus, the leaves are slowly turning shades of orange, red, and yellow. The air grows cooler by the day, and Halloween decor has taken over every retail store. With the first of the month just behind us, it’s clear that Fall is officially here.

For students here at Delaware State University, this week is more than the turn of the season. Homecoming has begun, bringing a lineup of events to look forward to.

Last night, craving something sweet, I convinced a friend to walk across the street to Insomnia Cookies.

The company just introduced two new fall flavors: Apple Cider Donut and Campfire Classic. Naturally, I had to try the Apple Cider Donut—a brown sugar cookie filled with apple pieces and topped with cinnamon sugar. It was everything I hoped for, and I knew I’d be back for more this week.

With Homecoming in full swing, the campus will be active late into the night. Since most places close early, Insomnia’s late hours and new lineup make it the perfect spot for a nighttime snack. The Apple Cider Donut is ideal for when the night winds down, but you still want something cozy and sweet.

While I haven’t tried it yet, the Campfire cookie sounds pretty good, too. It’s packed with graham cracker pieces, Hershey’s Mini Kisses, marshmallows, and chocolate chunks. I’ll definitely be back for that after one of this week’s events!