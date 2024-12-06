Tyler the Creator’s ‘Sticky’ Shakes Up The HBCU Scene

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t been living under the rock, then you know who Tyler the Creator is. He is known for his albums Igor, Flower Boy, Call Me If You Get Lost, and, recently, Chromakopia. Though his Chromakopia album hasn’t even been out for a month, he has gained millions of streams across all music streaming platforms.

Songs from the Chromakopia album have already been trending on TikTok. People have been making dance and other content videos for the different songs of the album. Some songs that have been going viral are Thought I Was Dead, Noid, and Sticky. Sticky has gone viral more specifically because it features rappers GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne.

During Lil Wayne’s verse on Sticky, the beat includes trumpets mimicking a band trumpet. This then sparked the conversation of HBCU bands performing that song specifically and the HBCUs were listening. Two HBCUs specifically have already fulfilled what the media wanted; Jackson State University and Hampton University.

A couple of days ago Jackson State University Marching Band “Sonic Boom” performed Sticky (Jackson State University “Sticky” Performance). The love has been pouring in from all social media platforms on how they beautifully executed the song. Even Tyler the creator took the Twitter to share his opinions. In his tweet, he goes on to say “THIS IS WHY I MADE STICKY!!!!!! THIS IS WHY I ARRANGED IT THIS WAY, THIS IS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED.”

Along with Jackson State, Hampton University’s marching band, ‘The Marching Force’ followed a couple of hours later with their rendition of Sticky (Hampton University “Sticky” Performance) which has been gaining love across Instagram.

This is just the beginning of the HBCU marching bands’ renditions of the Sticky. So keep your eye out because your HBCU might be next to gain some spotlight on social media and even Tyler the Creator himself.