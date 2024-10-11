The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming Week was amazing, filled with the different events and activities that brought the community together. From the thrilling football game to the vibrant step show and the heartfelt coronation, it was the celebration of school spirit. Organizations such as the Campus Activities Board and Student Government issued many activities that fostered an environment of joy and excitement. It was a time to show school spirit, connect with friends and alums, and have fun. The atmosphere was undeniably positive and filled with camaraderie while creating long-lasting memories.

However, the festivities have ended and, it is time to switch gears, get back to classes, and start studying for the midterms that are coming up. It is essential to get back into the academic mindset. Though this transitional period can be stressful, your studies are crucial and should be prioritized for success. Everyone wants to be able to ace their exams. So below are some tips that can help you be successful through the midterm season. Whether it is being organized, studying with others, or having the right eating habits, it all adds up to having a successful midterm season where you can put your best foot forward and get the best grades.

1. Create a Study Schedule

When studying, you should have a designated time to start and stop studying. You should at least study for about two hours every day or every other day to prepare for your upcoming tests.

2. Eat A Well Balanced Meal

Eating is very important when it comes to studying and acing the midterm exams. You want to ensure you are at full energy and also very hydrated during the midterm period. Many people forget to eat since they are so focused on studying. However, it’s fundamental when it comes to maintaining focus, having to memorize specific material and just improving your overall mood.

3. Reaching Out For Help

Midterms could be very overwhelming, so if you’re struggling don’t be afraid to reach out and ask questions. Reach out to your friends or classmates if you don’t understand something, if anything they might be struggling, with something and you can help them out. Also, don’t be afraid to email or professor or go to their office hours, they are here to help you.

4. Take Breaks

Whenever you are studying for hours, make sure to take well-earned and needed breaks. Yes, studying is important so you can pass your exams, but you don’t want to be burnt out by the time the actual exam shows up. Even if it is a small five-minute break, take it to listen to music, play a game, or get something to eat.

5. Stay Positive!

Lastly, remember to stay happy and positive through your midterm week. Yes, it can be overwhelming and stressful at times but you should keep up a happy mindset. Some ways you can do that is by taking deep breaths or even meditating.