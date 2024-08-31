The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unfortunately, this year, I have been experiencing a reading slump. Every reader goes through it at some point, and now it’s my turn.

For the more fortunate readers who have never experienced a reading slump, or for non-book nerds who have no idea what I’m talking about, a reading slump is a period of time where readers have no motivation or desire to read. Whether this is due to not being able to find any books interesting at the moment, or not having the attention span to keep a book open, a reading slump will prevent people from partaking in reading at their normal pace.



As someone who prides herself in finishing books in a few days, this not only threw me off pace for my 2024 reading goal but also hurt my ego a little bit.

I started 2024 motivated to put my 2023 read list to shame, but shortly into the year; I noticed that it took me a little longer to get through each novel. As my attention span diminished, the amount of time I spent on a book went from days to weeks, and my library hauls went from a few books to just a mere one. I swear I wanted to read, but every time I finished a chapter, I needed a break from concentrating.

After forcing myself to get through the beginning of books, I could at least stay interested enough from the climax to the ending. Some great books I was able to finish this past spring included Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown, and The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. Not all books had the same fate; unfortunately I had to put Circe in my DNF list. I really tried to love it, but mythology is not for me.

Despite the fact that I was able to finish some books, it was easier to blame my lack of reading on being in college for the first time and having a rough spring semester (a valid excuse), but as the summer started, my interest in reading didn’t pick back up, and that’s when I knew I was in a rut.

My goal of at least 25 was revised into a plan to read at least 12 books (one for each month), and with that, I also made it my mission to fall in love with reading again before the end of the year.

Some ways I’m tackling this is by just forcing myself to read and putting the phone down. My number one opp in this situation is TikTok and its ability to warp your attention span, but by periodically reminding myself that I want to cut down on screen time, I can put more hours into the fantasy realm of reading. This works for me but may not help everyone, so here are some ways you can get out of your reading slump.

1. Try A Different Genre

Trying new things can be scary, but the outcome will be for the better. When reading, there are several different genres to pick from, such as romance, thriller, mystery, young adult, historical fiction, graphic novels, fantasy, and hundreds of more subcategories to get into! Reading the same thing can get repetitive, so stimulating your brain with something new may curb the boredom.

On the contrary, reading a genre you know isn’t for you is a waste of time. For example, every time I read a fantasy novel, I end up taking several breaks due to not being interested. If you know you don’t like it—skip it. Trying new things will not only help you discover other types of literature you like but also help you learn what you dislike.

2. Read A Short Book

Longer books are my personal favorite because they give me more time to be invested in the main character’s life, but during a slump, those hundreds of pages seem to be never-ending. The simple answer is to read shorter books for a while. The sense of accomplishment you feel when you finish a book will motivate you to keep going.

3. Try Different Formats of Reading

One of the benefits of living in the 21st century is having access to technology. Reading no longer has to be pen and paper when we can access digital books and Audiobooks. Access to physical books can be limited depending on your location, but with digital books, you can purchase any book from the touch of your fingertips. Use that to your advantage! Don’t feel like reading in your head? Try using an audiobook! You can listen to books that will allow you to listen to all your favorite stories with less concentration.

Reading slumps may creep up on us like a cold, but I hope you can fight it off with these tips.