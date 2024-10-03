The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

’tis the season….

For some, September means we’ve finally made it to Fall. For others, it means that it’s time for the debut of the year’s best holiday sets, decor, and products. I always look forward to browsing the holiday releases each and every year, especially the Advent Calendars.

Advent Calendars have seemingly become more prominent over the last few years amongst a range of companies. Best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and even jewelry products all wrapped up into the season’s most aesthetic collectives at bundled prices. Genius.

It won’t be long until the “Advent Calendar Unboxing” videos begin to surface across social media platforms! In the meantime, here’s a compilation of my top 10 2024 Advent Calendar discoveries so far….in no particular order.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love – 12 Door Beauty Advent Calendar

This heart shaped, Charlotte Tilbury branded box of drawers holds 12 top-rated products. Valued at $300 and available to purchase for $220, products range from the iconic Pillow Talk Lip Liner and Eyeliner to Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Serum Crystal Elixir.

Altar’d State

The Ultimate Jewelry Gift Box

Altar’d State’s Advent Calendar includes 10 – 14K Gold Dipped jewelry pieces organized in a chic blue-green Advent box. Each piece has it’s own individual pouch making it easy to turn pieces into gifts for others!

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Holiday Collection Beauty Advent Calendar

Packed into a gorgeous box with artwork designed by Nephthys Foster, Anthropologie’s Advent Calendar is full of some of this year’s most popular beauty products. A $308 value with a $98 price tag, you’ll find brands like First Aid Beauty, ELEMIS, Peter Thomas Roth, Grande Cosmetics, and more!

L’Occitane

Premium Advent Calendar

6 full-size products are featured in this 24-piece set of L’Occitane luxury. All wrapped up in a carry-able, classic luggage lookalike box, this set would have me set for the next year.

Benefit Cosmetics

The Gorgeous Grocer

A $322 value set for $164, Benefit Cosmetic’s 24-piece Advent Calendar is creatively packaged in a cute little shopping basket. Some of Benefit’s most popular products are included in this set like The POREfessional and Hoola Matte Bronzer.

Burt’s bees

Holiday Advent Calendar

A set of 12 classic Burt’s Bees lip balms that we all know and love, this Advent Calendar might just be my fav.

Olive and June

25 Days of Mani Magic

All packaged up in an adorable box shaped like a pink holiday house, Olive and June curated 25 nail products into this year’s Advent Calendar. Over the last couple years, Olive and June has become a personal favorite of mine as I do my own nails at home so these sets get me every year. Mini versions of their top coat products, dry drops, nail polishes, etc. make this set so iconic.

Revolve

2024 Advent Calendar

Revolve absolutely slayed in their product curation this year. A $539 product set value for $150, you’ll find yourself an owner of some of the best skin and hair products of the year. Brands range from OLAPLEX and OUAI to Tower 28 and Dr. Dennis Gross.

Bobbi Brown

Dazzle & Glow 12-Day Bestsellers Advent Calendar

Bobbi Brown’s Advent Calendar includes 12 iconic beautifying products. Cream shadow, mascara, cleansing oil, and blush just to name a few.

Kiehl’s Since 1851

12 mINI advent-urs gift set/Advent Calendar

The Kiehl’s holiday set is a great set to get a hold of if you are looking for a full introduction into skincare. Including a cleanser, serum, masque, eye treatment, and more, this set is a great gift for yourself or loved ones.

