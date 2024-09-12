Having an Irrational Fear

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter.

Imagine sitting around a circle and everyone is listing out their fears. Some say clowns and heights, some say the more abstract fears like the dark and commitment. Then, it’s your turn. You look around at the group, take a beat, and sigh, “crickets”.

This is my life. I have been fighting the battle of having a silly fear for all my life. Most people laugh when I tell them I have been plagued with a crippling fear of the same bug that a lot of people fall asleep listening to, but I don’t laugh because it’s serious to me.

Summer 2008, I was in the unfinished basement of my old home playing Minecraft on the computer. The desk I was playing at was white and small, but the important thing to note about this desk is it was enclosed. A white roof above the desk casted shadows down onto during my gaming time, and then the unspeakable horror began. The evil cricket jumped down from the roof of the desk and got stuck in my unbrushed, tangled hair. The chirps were so loud as the cricket fought for its life in my hair. I ran up the stairs, screaming and crying for my mom to save me from the monster.

Ever since that day, I have been debilitated when crickets arrive on the scene. I walk on the street side of the sidewalk, I avoid large fields of grass, and I sleep with the TV on high volume to block out their cries from my window. When one appears, flight goes into hyperdrive and I become a full force sprinter.

Last semester I lived in a little duplex on campus, and we had a full blown cricket infestation. I got home late one night after playing some volleyball. I was sweaty, uncomfortable and longing for the shower. As I approached my back door, I witnessed a cricket slide itself into my house from underneath the door. Shock swarmed me, and I knew at that moment I was not going to have a good night. There was no way my legs were going to walk me up to that door, so I decided to call one of my roommates to save me. As soon as I opened my phone to make this call, it died. I stood outside my door fully contemplating sleeping on a park bench that night, but then I remembered we had a front door. I walked around my house and to my surprise, 2 crickets were blocking my access to the front door. I eventually made my way into the house, with the help of some friends who saved the day, but I slept with one eye open that night.

Having a fear that is so irrational and silly can be kind of depressing because no one will understand it. You can explain the story over and over, but no one will really