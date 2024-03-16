Top 6 Memorable Red Carpet Moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From shimmering gowns that redefined elegance to daring creations that ignited controversy, the red carpets has always served as a platform for artistic expression and bold fashion statements. While trends come and go, certain dresses transcend their seasons, etching themselves into fashion history. Join us as we delve into the top 5 red carpet dresses of all time, each a captivating blend of artistry, cultural impact, and enduring style.

We’ll revisit iconic moments like the one where a dress became a conversation starter, another where vibrant color met breathtaking craftsmanship, and one where an artist challenged gender norms, leaving a lasting impression on the world of fashion. Get ready to reminisce about unforgettable visuals, celebrate the daring spirit of these sartorial choices, and perhaps even be inspired to push your own fashion boundaries, all through the lens of these legendary red carpet looks. Let’s begin our journey, where music meets fashion magic and where a single dress can leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

Blake Lively’s Versace Dress (2022): Blake Lively’s most iconic Met Gala dress was designed by Versace for the 2022 Met Gala. The dress was a custom Atelier Versace creation that transformed on the red carpet.As Lively ascended the stairs of the Met, assistants helped her “unwrap” the bow, revealing a second, aqua blue colored dress underneath. This represented the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty.

Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress (2010): This outrageous creation by Franc Fernandez was made entirely of raw meat. Love it or hate it, it sparked global conversations about celebrity, art, and the objectification of women. It remains one of the most talked-about Grammy red carpet moments ever.

Rihanna’s Yellow Guo Pei Dress (2015): This voluminous, egg-shaped gown designed by Guo Pei took center stage. Its vibrant yellow color, dramatic train, and intricate embroidery made it a standout moment, earning its own wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Beyoncé’s Lemonade-Inspired Gown (2016): Channeling the empowering visuals of her album “Lemonade,” Beyoncé stunned in a custom-made, peach-hued gown by Atelier Versace. The flowing fabric, sheer panels, and headpiece adorned with lemons created a powerful and unforgettable image.

Harry Styles’ Gucci Jumpsuit (2019): Breaking gender norms on the red carpet, Harry Styles rocked a custom-designed Gucci jumpsuit comprising of a sheer, lacy black blouse, which shows off many of his tattoos, and a high-waisted pair of black pants, disguising many of the others by Alessandro Michele. This bold and androgynous look challenged traditional views of masculinity and cemented his status as a fashion icon.

Doja Cat’s Schiaparelli Venus Dress (2022): Inspired by Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus,” Doja Cat made a dramatic entrance in a copper-colored Schiaparelli gown sculpted to resemble a seashell made with 30,000 Swarovski crystals at the Haute Couture Week by Pat McGrath. The dress featured a strategically placed seashell strategically covering her chest, creating a playful and provocative look.

The allure of the red carpet often eclipses the main event, whether it’s an award show or fashion week. Our fascination lies in dissecting who wore what, with some outfits leaving us awestruck and others raising eyebrows. Yet, beyond mere fashion, certain dresses convey powerful social and gender-neutral messages, reminding us of the profound impact a simple garment can have on society. Ultimately, the red carpet serves not only as a showcase of style but also as a platform for meaningful expression, highlighting the transformative potential of fashion in shaping cultural narratives.