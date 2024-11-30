The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

The Eye-Opening Journey of Small-Town College Students in the Capital

As the great Indian migration continues, thousands of students from different towns across the country flock to Delhi, seeking the promised land of education and opportunity. Little do they know that Delhi’s wicked sense of humour will test their notions of ‘fitting in.

The culture shock is palpable as these wide-eyed students trade their peaceful hometowns for the cacophonous chaos of Delhi. The city’s frenetic energy is a far cry from the tranquil familiarity of their own towns. As they navigate the labyrinthine streets of Delhi, they can’t help but wonder: “Is this the ‘Dilli’ we’ve heard so much about?”

The struggle to “fit in” is real, folks! These different town students must contend with the city’s peculiar dialect, Byzantine bureaucracy, and bewildering cultural nuances. It’s like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded while serenading by a chorus of honking cars.

But, as they navigate this strange new world, they can’t help but compare their hometown to Delhi. Ah, the nostalgia! “Our town may not have the glamour of Delhi,” they say, “but at least our streets are clean, our people are friendly, and our food is edible.” As the students quote, they move forward to ordering food deliveries again, because that is what student life is all about.

Of course, there’s the obligatory complaint about the weather: “Delhi’s heat is like a toxic boyfriend – it’s always clinging to you, making you sweat, and refusing to leave you alone.” And then, there’s the food: “I mean, what’s with the obsession with butter chicken, chaap and momos? Accepting the first, but “do you know how chaap is prepared in factories?”. But this shows how good Dilli ke bade Dil wale people’s digestive system has! Jokes aside, the food of Delhi is to die for, sometimes literally if you keep on eating out.

Once it is the food, the second it is the rooms. Students can’t help but remember and miss two things, “maa ka khana” and “ ghar ka kamra”.

And, as these students sit in their tiny, cramped PG rooms, they can’t help but feel a pang of nostalgia for their spacious homes back in their hometowns. Ah, the irony! “I used to feel so stuffed in my big, comfy bed back home,” they say, “but now, all I long for is a decent night’s sleep without the sound of honking cars and arguing neighbours.” It’s a bit like they’re saying, “I used to have a mansion, but now I’m happy to settle for a cardboard box – as long as it’s in Delhi!” Harsh is the reality of these students but they are the only ones who added the University of Delhi to their CUET application, ain’t it?

Despite the hardships, these students are determined to make it big in the city. And, as they navigate the ups and downs of Delhi life, they’ll discover that the city’s rough exterior hides a heart of gold. Well, maybe not gold, but at least a heart of slightly tarnished brass. As they sit back and think of the whole process of commuting from their small town to the big one, I suppose that’s exactly where they find their reasons to go all in and do their best. Thousands and thousands of students migrate to the city, but only ones who are persistent like Delhi’s pollution stay in the game. After all, we call this a rat race too.

Well as I sum up, the great Delhi Delusions is a rite of passage for the migrated students. It’s a journey of self-discovery, cultural immersion, and hilarious misadventures. It’s that mathematical equation that leaves brackets in between for you to figure out, so if you do you do while the others frustratedly tangle. So, if you’re a small-town student contemplating a move to Delhi, remember: the city may drive you crazy, but it’ll also make you laugh, cry, and grow in ways you never thought possible. After all, it’s Delhi, the “Dil walo ki Dilli”.