The Top 5 Movies That Motivated Me During Finals

As the exam season approaches, many of us might be procrastinating on studies and assignments. An unpopular thought but watching movies at times motivates us to get out of the slump and get those pens running. Thus, here is a listicle of the top 5 movies that helped me break a leg and motivate myself to study during finals.

Dead Poets Society is an American coming-of-age drama written and directed by Peter Weir. The film tells the tale of an English teacher named John Keats who motivates his students by teaching poetry. It is set in 1959 at the made-up prestigious boarding school Welton Academy. The narrative is about rediscovering and finding oneself in this world. The movie might compel one to reflect on their goals and aspirations. It has it all—friendship, love, drama, breathtaking scenery, and more to motivate you to study.

We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for N.H. Kleinbaum, Dead Poets Society

A Beautiful Mind is an American biographical film about the Nobel Laureate and mathematician, John Nash. It offers an authentic picture of schizophrenia, a crucial and sensitive subject to discuss on screen. The movie does a good job of capturing the terrible suffering that loved ones go through as a result of a disease, but in the end, the protagonist overcomes challenges and comes out of the ordeal unscathed.

Classes will dull your mind; destroy the potential for authentic creativity. A dialogue by the charater ‘John Nash’ in ‘A Beautiful Mind’

3 Idiots is an Indian comedy-drama written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The story recounts the friendship of three students at the elite Imperial College of Engineering (ICE) in Delhi – Farhan Qureshi, Raju Rastogi, and Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad (Rancho’). It is a satire on the social pressures that exist in the Indian education system. The movie is about the journey of college students and the harsh reality of the education system. 3 Idiots is a renowned Indian film that significantly influenced Indian and Asian attitudes towards education. It was remade in Tamil as Nanban (2012) and released in Mexico in 2017. Both films received critical acclaim and commercial success.

But you be whatever your heart tells you to. And if he scares you too much. Keep a hand over your heart and say, “AAL IZZ WELL! (All is Well) A dialogue from the charater Rancho in ‘3 Idiots’

Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird is an American comedy-drama film. It is set in Sacramento, California, from the Fall of 2002 to the Fall of 2003. It chronicles the narrative of a high school senior and her poor relationship with her mother. As her senior year comes to an end, Lady Bird must work hard to handle the ups and downs of her relationships, financial problems, and other issues while applying to prestigious institutions. The film is about chasing your dreams, believing in yourself, and finding your way out of life.

Marion McPherson: “I want you to be the very best version of yourself that you can be.” Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson: “What if this is the best version?”

The Harry Potter series is one of my favorite watches during finals. Harry Potter is a film series based on J.K. Rowling’s novel series that was produced and released by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film conjures the wonderful emotions of friendship, magic, and life lessons. It revolves around the lives of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger at Hogwarts School of Witches and Wizardry. The Harry Potter series began with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and culminated with the world-changing finale movie Harry Potter and Ending with the Deathly Hallows, Part 2.

Harry — I think I’ve just understood something! I’ve got to go to the library! Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

These movies not only helped me get through the most difficult courses but also pushed me to consistently study during finals. Remember to balance your screen time with your academic responsibilities. Don’t forget to stretch, hydrate, and occasionally take a break from your studies. So, are you ready to fuel your study sessions with some cinematic inspiration?