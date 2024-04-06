The Green Gang: A Women’s Revolution Against Social Evils

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

एक तपती दोपहर है नारियों की जिंदगी एक पथरीली डगर है नारियों की जिंदगी चाहे हो अग्नि परीक्षा, चाहे तो चौसर की बिसात हर सदी में दांव पर है नारियों की जिंदगी Translation: Women’s life is like a hot afternoon Women’s life is like a rocky road Whether it is a trial by fire, whether it is Chaucer’s chessboard. Women’s lives are at stake in every century. Sushma Swaraj, former Minister of External Affairs of India

I was left amazed when I came across articles and videos about the Green Army on the internet. It’s something that deserves widespread attention. We can unequivocally draw inspiration from the brave women involved in the thought-provoking activities of the initiative. This piece aims to delve into the projects undertaken by the Green Army, exploring its outcomes and potential benefits for a dynamic change in our society.

We are currently living in the 21st century, aspiring to build a progressive society free from all forms of inequality. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that independent India is grappling with a myriad of challenges. Some of these impediments are difficult to address due to their deep-rooted socio-cultural roots.

Historically, women have been marginalized in our society, deprived of access to education and autonomy over their own lives. This pervasive control reflects the dominance of patriarchal and paternalistic values. Understanding the reasons behind this phenomenon is complex, but it’s evident that women have faced and continue to face numerous atrocities and challenges.

It’s disheartening to confront these realities. Discussions around feminism and gender equality still underscore the persistence of social injustices that must be addressed. This article seeks to shed light on one such women-led movement that confronts the patriarchal norms ingrained in Indian society. The issues endangered by patriarchy demand our utmost attention, as they significantly impact the lives of women.

To this end, I’d like to share a personal anecdote. Two generations back, my family was highly rooted in patriarchal values. However, my experience was quite different. Despite not being collectively accepted or celebrated at birth, my grandparents, particularly my grandfather—the head of our family—had a progressive mindset that defied these norms. He was a remarkable individual who championed equality in our family. He encouraged us to make our choices independently and staunchly believed in the importance of education for girls.

I vividly recall how he inspired me to strive for excellence, urging me to stand out and achieve something significant. His unwavering support and encouragement gave me the privilege of pursuing education and personal growth. I share this experience to highlight that patriarchy isn’t solely perpetuated by men; it can also be influenced by various factors. In my case, the head of our family had a different mindset, which exposed me to quality education and self-development. However, the reality may have been starkly different if the scenario were otherwise. This underscores the pervasive nature of patriarchy, which can manifest in varying degrees and may even be perpetuated by women themselves.

Now, let’s delve back into the heart of the matter. India has a predominantly rural population. Thus, the urgent need for progressive actions is particularly pronounced in rural India. Over the decades, while we have achieved significant milestones in various spheres, it’s crucial to recognize that the socio-economic progress of a nation hinges on the eradication of social inequalities. Despite the presence of constitutional safeguards and government policies, the persistence of a patriarchal mindset and male domination continues to hinder progress.

Numerous social evils plague rural India, directly impacting the status of women. These include domestic violence, alcoholism, gambling, and unemployment. Their interconnectedness further exacerbates the suffering of women. Research and interviews reveal a disturbing pattern: unemployment in certain villages leads men to engage in alcoholism and gambling. Upon returning home, they often unleash their frustrations on their wives and children, escalating into domestic violence and harassment. Consequently, children’s education suffers, and they are influenced by the negative activities around them.

However, there is a glimmer of hope emerging in certain villages of Uttar Pradesh such as Khushiyari, Deura, Bhadrasi, and Jagad Devpur, with the emergence of Green Army/Green Gangs. These movements have sparked enthusiasm among women and other community members, signaling a potential shift toward positive change.

The Hope Welfare Trust embarked on a transformative journey by establishing the Green Gang/Green Army, comprising numerous women adorned in green sarees, often seen carrying lathis (sticks), dedicated to addressing deep-rooted social issues. This initiative aims to empower women whose voices were once silenced. Today, these women undertake a myriad of tasks, not only challenging the patriarchal norms but also enhancing agricultural yields, promoting tourism, advocating cleanliness, healthcare, education, voter awareness, environmental conservation, and more.

Equipped with comprehensive training, these women are prepared to achieve true independence. To combat domestic violence, they have been trained in self-defense techniques, empowering them to educate other women in their villages. Imagine a world where every woman is capable of defending herself—it’s a powerful vision. Over the years, these women have effectively tackled numerous challenges, including domestic violence, alcoholism, gambling, absentee teachers, and motivating children to attend school.

The mere presence of the Green Gang instills fear before doing any wrong, signaling a significant shift in societal dynamics. The Hope Welfare Trust, along with the Green Gang, addresses various community needs, providing education on filing FIRs and emergency protocols. Recognizing their invaluable contribution to community safety and social welfare, local authorities have bestowed upon them the title of ‘Police Mitra (Friend of the Police).‘ According to the Trust, the gang operates in 260 villages—a testament to its widespread impact.

These green gangs have successfully curbed domestic violence, reported antisocial activities in Naxal-affected regions, halted child marriages, engaged with local governing bodies, and increased school enrolment rates.

After the green group was set up, everyone is concentrating on their work. Children are studying now. Men don’t get drunk as much. The violence that ensues after that has also stopped. Fulpati, Resident, Deura village (source)

This has made me realize the impact of collective action. However, as I delved deeper into the stories of the Green Gang and various villages, I noticed a common underlying issue: unemployment and financial instability. These women not only strive for social change but also require economic empowerment to achieve true independence.

While writing this article, I feel compelled to appeal to the relevant authorities to address this pressing need. Even if we’re not directly involved in policymaking, each of us can contribute to support these women. By visiting the website of the Hope Welfare Trust, individuals can volunteer or donate to their campaigns.

It’s incumbent upon us to leverage our capabilities to support such groups and initiatives. Let’s share the stories of these courageous women with as many people as possible and shed light on their remarkable efforts that have brought about fundamental changes in our society.