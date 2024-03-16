Embracing the Extravaganza: A Newcomer’s Guide to College Festivals

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

As a freshman in college, there are many experiences to be had, one such experience being college festivals. Being a student at Delhi University, numerous events take place in different colleges around the same time, which adds to the excitement and can be a bit overwhelming later on. However, let’s focus on the fun part because the fest season does not last forever.



I attended various college fests out of curiosity, and they were all amazing experiences. According to me, basic steps to follow for a smoother experience would be to stay updated by following Instagram pages for major updates, fill in the forms on time, and adhere to the timings provided to avoid rush. I followed these steps along with carrying my college ID at all times to ensure a smoother experience. As I experienced my first college fest, I was full of excitement and curiosity about what was going to happen.



The vibrant atmosphere hit me like a wave as soon as I entered the festival grounds. Everywhere I looked, there were colourful banners, lively music, and throngs of students buzzing with energy. It was a sensory overload, but in the best possible way. My senses were alive by the sights, sounds, and smells of the festivities. One of the first things that caught my eye was the array of stalls set up by different student clubs and organisations. Each stall seemed to offer something unique, from freebies and snacks to interactive games and information about their activities. I eagerly wandered from stall to stall, immersing myself in the diverse tapestry of student life on campus. There was a display of talent on different stages, with other activities like speed dating going on simultaneously. It was inspiring to see so many individuals come together to showcase their skills and talents.



Of course, no college festival would be complete without food, and there was plenty of it to go around. The aroma of sizzling street food filled the air, tempting me to sample everything from savoury snacks to indulgent desserts. I treated myself to a little bit of everything, relishing in the flavours and the camaraderie of sharing a meal with friends. However, I found the food to be mediocre in taste and a bit overpriced, but that is what fast food is like.

After experiencing all of this, the most awaited and best part of the fest began: ‘The Star Night’. These usually happen after 5 pm, some only on the last days of the fest, and some throughout. It is basically like a concert, which is free for college students, and I believe that it is the kind of experience every college student should have at least once in their college life. I personally love concerts and being able to attend a lot of them with my friends for free is like a dream come true.

While attending the concerts, there is a sort of a disconnect that happens from all the stress and things to do, and the focus is on the present moment, on having fun. I made a lot of friends from different colleges while vibing and enjoying the music, which filled me with a profound sense of belonging to the campus life.



As I bid farewell to the festival grounds, I carried with me not only memories of a day filled with excitement and camaraderie but also a newfound understanding of the power of community. With each step, I felt a sense of anticipation for the countless adventures that awaited me on this journey through college, knowing that I was now a part of something truly extraordinary.